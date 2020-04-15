Business
Mobile giants outline COVID-19 strategies.
After admitting to being caught ‘slightly off-guard’ by the Covid-19 lockdown, local telecommunications companies are working hard to make up for their sluggish start.
Addressing members of the media this week, the mobile operators – among them Mascom, Orange and Botswana Telecommunication Corporation Limited (BTC) – outlined their strategies to cope with the lockdown, currently set to last until 30 April.
This comes after thousands of users across the country complained of poor connection for both data and voice services since the lockdown began last Friday.
Outlining some of the troubles they have experienced, Orange CEO Dr. Patrick Benon said, “As we speak, the challenge we are facing is that some of the technical equipment are saturated because of the increase in the traffic, but also because of the shift in the traffic from business to residential areas.”
Benon further explained that Orange are currently facing issues with radio access network and national transmissions.
However, he stressed his company are working on the problem and are confident of finding a solution soon.
Meanwhile, Orange has increased its mobile money limit from P4, 000 to P30, 000 as a way of supporting customers during these uncertain and trying times.
For her part, Mascom Wireless CEO, Dzene Makhwade-Seboni conceded that Covid-19 has brought with it challenges they never anticipated.
“Traffic, both data and voice, have in many cases doubled compared to the same period last year. There is a significant shift in peak hours. Additionally there is heavy shift in usage, from business areas and sites to residential areas,” she highlighted, noting that since the outbreak of the pandemic many have been working from home.
Seboni also revealed that in response to the disruption caused by the killer virus, Mascom has come up with interventions, including increasing network capacity and digital self-service channels.
“Mascom is proceeding systematically to address elements in our networks so as to cater for the situation. Given the rise in demand for the network and online solutions, we have substantially increased our network capacity throughout the country,” she announced, adding the company has doubled its popular My Social bundles daily limit usage from 200MB to 400MB.
Speaking on behalf of the third of the three mobile giants, BTC Managing Director, Anthony Masunga said they have invested over P500 million in upgrading their infrastructure, with the investment primarily focused on improving its broadband.
Unlike its competitors, BTC, the only locally listed telecommunications company, has received good reviews in terms of network stability in the first days of extreme social distancing.
Finance ministry unveils economic relief measures
In response to the economic havoc caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development this week unveiled a series of interventions to cushion the local economy and the public.
The interventions are hinged on four pillars; being to support workers; stabilization of businesses; ensuring availability of strategic reserves; and promotion of opportunities for economic diversification.
According to the Permanent Secretary in the Finance Ministry, Dr. Wilfred Mandlebe, as a way to support workers, government will cover 50 percent of basic salary of employees of companies affected.
Mandlebe says subsidy for the employees range between P1000 and P2500 for the next three months, starting April until June, 2020.
To businesses, government is offering a loan guarantee of up P 1billion to companies with 80 percent covered by government while the remaining 20 percent is by commercial banks at a 24 months guarantee cover and a maximum loan size of P25 million per borrower.
However, for companies to qualify for the intervention they have to be tax compliant.
Mandlebe says government has also developed guidelines targeting sectors that have been negatively affected by the Coronavirus pandemic with the exact terms and conditions yet to be discussed.
Furthermore, the ministry put in place measures pertaining to the Monetary Policy.
Among the measures to be put in place is to reduce the Bank Rate in order to jump start the economy by encouraging borrowing.
The central bank, Bank of Botswana has recently announced that it has removed a 6 percent penalty for commercial banks to access credit from it.
The bank has also reduced the prudential capital adequacy ratio for banks operating in Botswana form 15 percent to 12.5 percent.
The central bank says the cost of accessing overnight funding by licensed commercial banks form the Bank of Botswana Credit Facility will also be provided at the prevailing Bank Rate of 4.75 percent without the current punitive 6 percentage points above the Bank Rate.
Subject to completing regulations and requirements to valuation and custody, the collateral pool for borrowing by licensed commercial banks will be extended to include all corporate bonds listed and traded on the Botswana Stock Exchange.
Due to the coronavirus, which has affected all parts of the world, global growth projections for 2020 have been revised downwards.
The local economy was forecast to register a GPD growth of 4.4 percent and now BoB says the figure will be much lower than this projection.
BoB projects economy recovery to start taking place in the latter part of 2020 and into 2021, assuming that the spread of Covid-19 is contained and vaccines are discovered.
Khoemacau mine COVID-19 scare false
North West district commissioner, Keolopile Leipego has called for calm following false allegations that there has been a confirmed case of covid-19 at Khoemacau mine in Toteng area, just outside Botswana’s tourism capital; Maun.
Leipego explained that no such case exists and that there were only seven quarantined cases who have since tested negative.
“Those were truckers who had brought in goods from South Africa. They had to be quarantined but none of them showed any sign of COVID 19. They were discharged after completing the 14- day mandatory quarantine,” Leipego explained
He further added that according to amended regulations every Motswana who enters the country is required to undergo quarantine for 14 days but foreigners are allowed to deliver goods and immediately return to their home countries.
Since last week, complaints have been sent out from disgruntled miners with allegations that workers even those not included in essential work were forced to work during the current lockdown, thus increasing their chances of catching the dreaded and deadly corona virus.
The disgruntled employees alleged that a case had been confirmed at the mine, although management refuted the allegations.
“This made us realise that the miners do not understand corona virus. They do not understand the difference between those on quarantine and isolation. For them if one goes on quarantine it means they have the virus! That is why it was concluded that every day there has to be open information sharing at the mine to avoid the confusion,” Leipego further added.
Leipego also noted that those peddling wrong information were a few elements in an effort to cause unecessary trouble.
“Go na le batho kwa ga re itse gore maikaelelo a bone ke eng. They are trouble makers. Ha ba letsa o tla a tsaya gore tlou e tsene ko mmaeneng!”losseley translated, “There are some people at the mine whose intention we are yet to establish. They are trouble makers. When they call you may think an elephant has entered the mine, when in truth there is nothing!”
