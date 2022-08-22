Modise accused of violating bail conditions

David Modise, the first suspect in the murder of former Fairgrounds Holdings boss, Michael Montshiwa has been accused of breaching his bail conditions.

Modise and his co-accused, Tumelo Tshukudu are linked to the brutal death of Montshiwa, who was gunned down outside his front door at his home in Gaborone’s Block 6 location on 18 October 2015.

During Sunday’s court session at the pair’s on-going trial, prosecution told court they have reason to believe Modise had violated his bail conditions by communicating with one of their witnesses.

State then made an urgent application to be granted an order to access the phone conversation between the accused and state witness, Isaac Selebogo. Selebogo is alleged to have facilitated the buying of the gun used to shoot Montshiwa.

Modise’s attorneys did not oppose the application. Justice Zein Kebonang thus ordered the network providers, Mascom and Orange to avail telephonic records as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, the trial continues, with Modise still a freeman and Tshukudu currently in jail serving time for robbery.