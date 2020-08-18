Entertainment
Mogodoza in a hurry
Eight years after his debut album, Kwaito Kwasa crooner Mogodoza is hopeful his latest single ‘Baby Itlhanganele’ will experience similar success.
Released last month, the feel-good song boasts a laidback vibe, complemented with a catchy beat, and is sure to prove popular at chilling sessions – once they return!
Recorded at Jay Black Production in Monarch, the track could potentially be Mogodoza’s ticket back to the big time.
The 30-year-old is steeped in musical history, with his father managing his own band.
Unsurprisingly, the bug was passed to Mogodoza from an early age, with the youngster playing drums and the keyboard in Standard Four.
“The talent emerged when I was growing up and I decided to record my first album in 2012, ‘Maria’ which always playing on BTV,” said the Francistown native.
RATING: 8/10
