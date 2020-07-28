News
Moles penetrate DIS
The Directorate on Intelligence and Security Services (DISS) Director-General, Peter Magosi has that moles have infiltrated the country’s intelligence unit.
Appearing before the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Wednesday this week, Magosi told the committee chaired by Selebi-Phikwe West Member of Parliament (MP), Dithapelo Keorapetse that the DIS is infiltrated.
He was responding to a question from the Committee on why incidents of poaching, especially rhinos are on the rise.
“We indeed have an increased number of poached rhinos, it is not that the security elements are not doing enough,” said Magosi, adding that South Africa experienced the same problem where poachers included members of the security organs.
He said Botswana is also experiencing the same problem where some members of the security organs are involved in poaching activities.
Magosi revealed they have information about who has the horns from rhinos killed in Botswana, which prompted the committee chair, Keorapetse to ask if the country’s security forces were infiltrated.
“It’s a fact, we are infiltrated,” responded Magosi.
Magosi also defended dehorning of rhinos as a strategy to curb poaching, saying the model has worked well in South Africa.
“The issue of dehorning rhinos is not a decision which was taken abruptly, we have sat down as an entire team – Botswana Defence Force, Police, wildlife and the DIS,” said the spy chief, further explaining that in their assessment, they compared the situation that took place in South Africa before the dehorning process to what is happening after that.
The decision to dehorn rhinos in Botswana was informed by the fact that after dehorning rhinos in SA cases of poaching declined significantly, Magosi explained.
The DIS Director who was widely criticised during the run-up to the 2019 general elections for assuming the role of the president’s bodyguard, told PAC that he will remain on the frontline, at least until April next year.
PAC member, also MP for Bobonong, Taolo Lucas had asked Magosi why he is so much involved in day-to-day operations rather than doing strategic work behind the scenes.
In response, Magosi said there have been reasons, which still exist on why he remains involved in operational duties.
Magosi said he hopes to have stepped back by April next year after assuring himself that there are people capable of doing the work he is currently doing.
This raised the question of whether by appearing in the frontline is linked to his previous claims that the life of the President is in danger; of which he said it is correct.
And again, Magosi said the life of President Mokgweetsi Masisi is still under threat, expressing confidence that the spy organ will soon make a breakthrough in apprehending the suspects.
But his claims were met with skepticism from Keorapetse, who said it has been over a year now since the allegations emerged but no arrest has been made.
Furthermore, Magosi strongly denied allegations that the DIS worked with a company known as World of Oath during the run-up to the 2019 general elections but admitted having interacted with one individual claiming to be the director of the company.
The company is reportedly launching a P15 million lawsuit against the spy agency, and according to Magosi, DIS received summons which they responded to and are currently awaiting a reply from the World of Oath.
