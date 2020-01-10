Monarch new year bash

The annual New Year’s Eve bash in Monarch once again proved that the densely populated area in Francistown is blessed with artistic talent.

Hundreds of Monarch residents welcomed the year 2020 in style at Liquor Complex as musicians born and raised in the area dished out free entertainment.

With talented artists such as Bicko Gee, DJ Duece, Drowzy Libz, Simarito Yedu, MIC Bisau, Major, Mooza, Ras T, ThinTee and Guges Rwabling, revellers were treated to an all-nighter of electrifying performances.

The Monarch bash has over the years been a platform for the many talented youngsters who have fallen under the radar of local promoters.