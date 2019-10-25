Moo-ving the youth into farming

NDB opens loans for techno savvy youth

In a bid to attract the younger generation into farming, Botswana National Development Bank (NDB) has launched a six-month product promotion for its Temo Bokamoso and Ntlhatlosa Agri loans.

The loans make up an integral part of the bank’s Letsema strategy, which is to run from 2019 to 2023 and is driven towards enabling young people to play an active role in farming.

Launching the products at the bank’s Maun office on Friday, NDB CEO,LoratoMorapedi, said, “As NDB we understand that youth are techno savvy.

“In line with our Letsema strategy, we will support and facilitate their participating in this sector through what they like the most, that is, technology and innovation such as the development of Apps, drone farming and green farming.”

Morapedi highlighted that with the youth making up to 60 percent of the country’s population, NDB realised it has to interest them in borrowing from it to develop their agriculture businesses.

“We are alive to the fact that our customers are the most vital of our business and are the reason for our existence. Therefore we would like to consistently build innovative, yet sustainable products because we believe that together we can create a booming agriculture sector,” she said, adding they believe agriculture has not been explored to its full potential due to lack of innovation and interest from the younger generation.

“Thus NDB feels it has to transform farming projects into massive commercial establishments and put agriculture where it deserves to be, which is right at the top!”

Ideally, NDB wants to revolutionise the farming industry into a more viable economic player and give young people an opportunity to grow into multinational suppliers.

As part of the bank’s campaign, one lucky customer will win P50, 000 worth of solar equipment of their choice to use at their farm.