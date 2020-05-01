Connect with us
Mophane worms, headless chickens and burnt huts

Published

4 hours ago

on

Changate man accused of torching mum’s huts

A fiery Friday afternoon in Changate started with an ill-advised feast on mophane worm and climaxed with three torched huts, a headless chicken and a very angry mother.

The man at the centre of the devastation is 34-year-old Richard Toteng, who is accused of burning down three of his mum’s huts.

The suspected arsonist was remanded in custody by Masunga Magistrates Court on Tuesday and will remain behind bars indefinitely, with his next court appearance set for after the State of Emergency is lifted – at least six months away!

In total, the fires are estimated to have destroyed household property worth P25, 000.

Labelled as someone frequently on the wrong side of the law by Investigating Officer (IO) Sergeant Sebele Oageng, Richard reportedly went on the rampage last Friday.

His red-hot rage was apparently stoked when one of the chickens in his mother’s yard devoured the mophane worms he had lovingly laid out to dry in the sun.

It proved to be the chicken’s last meal.

Furious at missing out on his tasty treat, Richard is said to have ripped off the unfortunate bird’s head before flinging the trembling carcass into a nearby bush.

According to the IO, earlier that day Richard had called his mum, Julia Toteng – who currently resides in Gaborone – requesting her permission to sell one of the family’s cows. It was a request the old lady denied.

Already in a bad mood, it seems the chicken’s antics pushed Richard over the edge.

“He proceeded to burn the house and told everyone who cared to listen that he was doing so because his family takes him for granted. He complained that he was starving but none of them ever sends him money to buy food even though he looks after the family cattle,” Oageng told court.

The IO further revealed the suspect was arrested minutes after the incident.

“He fled into the bush but returned a few minutes later and handed himself in.”

Pleading for the suspect to be remanded, Oageng described Richard as ‘an unpredictable individual’ who should be incarcerated for his own safety.

The officer also told court that Richard only completed his extra mural in March and has another case pending at Customary Court.

“He absconded a lot from his extra mural and there is no guarantee that he’ll observe the bail application. We’re also worried that he may burn the remaining house in the yard, because he has allegedly boasted that he was to burn it down,” continued Oageng, adding that the suspect’s mother, who is in Gaborone on medical grounds, asked that her son remain in custody until she gets back to Changate.

“Now due to travel restrictions imposed by the State of Emergency (SoE), I’ve no idea when his mother will be able to come home!” he concluded.

In his plea for bail, Richard, who looked close to tears, literally begged to be set free and promised to behave and uphold any bail conditions set.

However, his emotion failed to move presiding Magistrate, Segametsi Basinyi.

News

Court Diary 30.04.20

Published

1 day ago

on

April 30, 2020

By

Acting Village Magistrate Batho Kgerethwa this week denied bail to two Zimbabwean men accused selling liquor during the State of Public Emergency.
The duo, Phillimon Sithole (51) and Donald Marondedzi aged 33 are facing other two offences of entering Botswana at an ungazetted point and movement of persons without a permit during lockdown.

News

Clothing stores remain closed

Published

1 day ago

on

April 30, 2020

By

MINISTER: Serame

The Minister of Investment Trade and Industry, Peggy Serame has said that clothing shops will remain closed during this lockdown.

Minister Serame was responding to a request from the public concerned about clothing for the new born babies.

She said government was working with the Ministry of Health and Wellness to assist mothers whose new born babies do not have clothes.

Serame pleaded with parents whose children have outgrown their clothes to continue dresseing the children in the same ill fitting clothes until the president makes an announcement concerning the opening of shops.

“Schools are closed and your children stay at home so use their old clothes and blankets to keep them warm since we are approaching winter season. We have a responsibility to protect both children and expectant mothers against covid-19 so clothes shops will remain closed. We do not want mothers and their new born babies to be infected by the virus. Most of clothing shops sell adults clothes so if we open, all shops will want to open. We have received donations of clothes of infants and we will distribute them across all DHMTs,” said Serame

She said as a woman she understood that a woman can give birth before the expected time but she also knew that mothers always buy clothes forunborn babies in advance.

The Minister said in case of emergency, hospitals will provide clothes from the donated lot and went on to encourage expectant mothers to register in clinics so the ministry would know where to distribute accordingly.

‘There has always been an arrangement for emergency births in our hospitals so they will continue with the help. We are engaging with the relevant stakeholders and individuals on how best they can assist. As we speak we have mothers who have already had emergency births and they have benefited from this arrangement. They received clothes for the new born at the hospital. I therefore urge Batswana to join hands with the government to fight the spread of this virus. I must also emphasise that lockdown is not for six months but State of Emergency is’ she said.

