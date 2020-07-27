The Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP) have added two more charges to a case in which two Zimbabwean men, Bokani Khupe and Felix Maturetse, are accused of armed robbery.

The duo both aged 30 years are currently remanded in custody pending investigations of three armed robbery cases.

Last Thursday, State Prosecutor Nametsegang Jimson told court that the investigations on the two additional charges were almost complete.

He said only one witness statement was not recorded because she was in confinement and assured the court it will be recorded in the next mention.

Court heard that on or about 1st of July 2019 at Ga-Marete ward in Taung near Ramotswa the accused persons acting together and in concert, stole a white Allex car valued at P38 000 belonging to Leungo Mogotetsi.

It is alleged that immediately before or after such theft the accused persons used or threatened the complainant with the knife to retain the said motor vehicle.

On the second count the duo allegedly robbed Mogotetsi of property valued at P50, 040 at knife point.

When asked if they had anything to say, Khupe said the offence happened a year ago and that he did not understand why the prosecution was bringing it to court now.

The second accused, Maturetse, said the investigating officer has misplaced his passport. He said he handed it to him during arrest with USD 100 and P400. He said his passport was valid and he had wanted to use it to apply for bail.

“Nothing was found in our possession linking us to the offence. We are behind bars while the offender is out there. It’s been a year now without my passport. When I ask the Investigating Officer in Ramotswa he says he gave it to the one in Mogoditshane. I need it to apply for bail,” said Maturetse.

Chief Magistrate Moanga ordered that on the 29th of July the Investigating Officer take a stand to explain the issue of the passport. She ruled that the Case Management will be done on the 12th of August.