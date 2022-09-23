More dirt exposed at troubled Bluthorn

WATCH: Former Chief Financial Officer at Bluthorn Group of Companies, Shirley Kamodi, has revealed that the company lost hundreds of millions worth of investors’ funds because the management ignored her warnings.
