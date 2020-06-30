News
More donations for Lotsane Senior
The Lotsane Class of 1994 group on Saturday donated seven laptops and three printers to the school, at a brief ceremony graced by Palapye Member of Parliament, Onneetse Ramogapi.
The former students met with the school management last year the idea was formulated.
According to the group’s spokesperson, Kabelo Christian Mmusi, they had initially wanted to donate desks to the school but with the advent of Covid-19, they had to change their pledge to computers.
“After more consultations with Lotsane Senior Secondary School management, the former students decided to donate the laptops and printers which were now a priority for the school,” Mmusi said.
The group members then started contributing P100 monthly from June 2019, and this past weekend they handed over the laptops and printers worth P37 800.
When receiving the donation, the School Head- Dineo Gabete, said she was happy with the donation and thanked the Class of ’94 for their gesture.
“It is always great to see former students coming back to their former school to contribute to its development,”Gabete said.
She noted that they have had donations from other groups and that they appreciate every assistance from former students, no matter how small.
The former students have since pledged to work very closely with the school management to ensure that their commitment to improve the school’s image comes to fruition.
According to the group’s Chairman, Omponye Gababolokwe, the former students hold Whatsapp meetings since they are all over the country while some are abroad.
He said this has helped them come up with concrete strategies on how best to assist Lotsane School. “We pledge our support to Lotsane management and we will not stop until our former school has attained position 1 and the students continue to do well like us,” Gababolokwe said before handing over the donations to the school head.
Palapye Member of Parliament, Onneetse Ramogapi, said it was a heartwarming moment to see former students of Lotsane Senior continue to do well in their lives and then giving back to their school.
He encouraged those that have not yet started, to follow suit and assist their former school. “You need to understand that education is important to your brothers, sisters and children. When you commit to help school management in ensuring that education is not disrupted by the shortage of equipment you are building towards the attainment of the country’s Vision 2036,” he said.
When giving the closing remarks, the Parents Teachers Association (PTA) Chairperson Masego Seakane said they are proud to be associated with such responsible former students who want to see their school flourish into a great learning institution.
Ipelegeng has not been cancelled- Molale
Minister of Local government and rural development, Eric Molale, has cleared allegations that Ipelegeng programe and other community projects have been cancelled.
He further explained that the programme had to be temporarily ceased to ensure that they follow the Covid-19 pre-cautionary measures. “I want to make it clear that Ipelegeng is still operational, we decided to temporarily cease it such that we create a safe environment for our workers. Though it has been temporarily stopped, the other part of the Ipelegeng program like cluster policing is still operational. We had also decided that we buy enough materials or tools so that our employees do not share amid Covid-19,” said Minister Molale at last week’s national update.
Molale also highlighted that as part of the cabinet or government, they had further debated the viability of the program and its effect on food security. “People could be working on their fields producing their own products, rather they are working for Ipelegeng”, said Molale.
It was noted that the department was awarded P520 million, and in that amount Ipelegeng has not yet been issued its warrant as it awaits conclusion of issues of productivity and Covid -9 protocol as government looks at discussing this further.
However, Assistant Minister of local Government- Setlhabelo Modukanele, also explained that during phase 1 lockdown, they investigated more families to make sure that those affected by this change are assisted with food baskets.
About 1,7 million people in Botswana have been registered to have benefited from the food programme.
Thieves assault and rob a Chinese couple
Gaborone West Police are investigating a case in which a Chinese couple was robbed of a Nikon Camera worth P16 000 and cash amounting to P 1 200.
The incident is said to have happened at 7pm last Wednesday when the 53-year-old man and his wife were closing their Photo Africa shop at Molapo Crossing Mall.
The three suspects driving a Honda Fit car allegedly hit the man with a brick on head before snatching the wife’s bag with valuables.
Speaking to Voice Online, Gwest Station Commander Superintendent Onious Madziba said no arrest has been made.
He said the suspects were driving a car with fake number plates.
“Our investigations revealed that the number plates are of a trailer. Our officers rushed to the scene after receiving the report from the victims and it was rush hour so due to traffic congestion they took time to arrive. We advise people to report to the police if they suspect strangers in shopping malls or even near their houses. We urge people to contact us if they have any information that may lead to arrest of the suspects,” said Madziba.
