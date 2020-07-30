News
Morupisi case postponed after burglary at witnesse’s house
In a dramatic twist of events the criminal trial against former Permanent Secretary to the President, Carter Morupisi and wife Pinny Morupisi, has been postponed to next week.
This comes after the state last and critical witness, Investigating Officer, Kentse Setlaboshane, told the court that his house was broken into yesterday.
The DCEC IO told the court he was struggling to recollect the events of the matter because of the break in at his house.
The case will now be heard next week Thursday and Friday before Judge Chris Gabanagae.
Next week the defence is expected to cross examine the investigator in what attorney Busang Manewe termed as a ‘gruelling cross examination’.
In court Manewe had noted with concern that the investing Officer in his evidence kept referring to names of people who will not give evidence.
Manewe told the court he has problems with his evidence because it was all hearsay.
“The names you keep referring to will not be brought here to testify for themselves. I have a problem with that because we won’t be given the opportunity to verify your claims. At this point it is just hear say,” Manewe charged.
The case continues.
@sharonmathala
sharonm@thevoicebw.com
Sponsored ads
Morupisi case postponed after burglary at witnesse’s house
Shot in the chest
Rural school grapples with abject poverty
Basketball set for imminent return
A family affair
Drug peddler gets 15 years
Put down
Back to square one
Desperate dad’s cry for help
Masisi mourns with Moswaane
Double murder suspect in quarantine
Makwala stadium up in smoke
Mapetla’s mature new sound
Elevate your scent with Keno
Vee’s dad in a freak accident
Tennis for Two
DA qutness says hello
The drive-in social experience
Reacxion drops music vid
Bakang goes solo
DCEC investigates P5 million auto spare parts procurement
Matsha students needed more than one truck- witness
Task-force team concerned over Covid-19 child infection
BSE lifts Choppies suspension
Dibeela denies BDP association
Saleshando refuses to withdraw statement against Masisi
Chess team targets online glory
Post Natal Depression
Man slits another’s neck with a bottle
Ask Rakgadi donates to needy children at Etsha JSS
More charges for robbery suspects
Masisi mourns with Moswaane
Desperate dad’s cry for help
Drug peddler gets 15 years
A family affair
Double murder suspect in quarantine
Back to square one
Govt. to review primary education system
MP Balopi and Dr Kwape imposters arrested
Rural school grapples with abject poverty
Government employs economic diplomacy in quest for evasive FDI.
Headman denies hiring a traditional doctor to kill another headman
Legwale’s case postponed
Double murder suspect denied bail
WATCH: If not addressed adequately, the country’s fuel situation looks set to bring the economy to a screeching halt.
WATCH: Celeb Edition
In the war against Covid-19, haulage truckdrivers are the foot soldiers at ground-zero of the pandemic.
Botswana Medical Regulatory Authority (BOMRA) say their current framework does not include herbalists or traditional doctors.
Man arrested after fleeing police at roadblock
WATCH : South Africa deports two fugitives to Botswana.
Court Diary 26.05.20
Necessity is the mother of invention!
MP Majaga granted bail
Okavango Voice
Court Diary 30.04.20
The Voice Today – 1st April 2020
Botswana confirms four (4) cases of Covid-19
STATEMENT BY HIS EXCELLENCY DR. MOKGWEETSI E.K. MASISI PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF BOTSWANA
HOW DOES IT FEEL: Episode 12
Botswana’s Preparedness regarding Covid-19 (CORONA VIRUS)
Trending
-
News3 days ago
Saleshando refuses to withdraw statement against Masisi
-
News3 days ago
More charges for robbery suspects
-
News2 days ago
Masisi mourns with Moswaane
-
News2 days ago
Desperate dad’s cry for help
-
News2 days ago
Drug peddler gets 15 years
-
News2 days ago
A family affair
-
News2 days ago
Double murder suspect in quarantine
-
News2 days ago
Back to square one