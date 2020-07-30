In a dramatic twist of events the criminal trial against former Permanent Secretary to the President, Carter Morupisi and wife Pinny Morupisi, has been postponed to next week.

This comes after the state last and critical witness, Investigating Officer, Kentse Setlaboshane, told the court that his house was broken into yesterday.



The DCEC IO told the court he was struggling to recollect the events of the matter because of the break in at his house.

The case will now be heard next week Thursday and Friday before Judge Chris Gabanagae.

Next week the defence is expected to cross examine the investigator in what attorney Busang Manewe termed as a ‘gruelling cross examination’.

In court Manewe had noted with concern that the investing Officer in his evidence kept referring to names of people who will not give evidence.

Manewe told the court he has problems with his evidence because it was all hearsay.

“The names you keep referring to will not be brought here to testify for themselves. I have a problem with that because we won’t be given the opportunity to verify your claims. At this point it is just hear say,” Manewe charged.

The case continues.

@sharonmathala

sharonm@thevoicebw.com