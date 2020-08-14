The criminal cases against former Permanent Secretary to the President, Carter Morupisi continues this morning at the Gaborone High Court before judge Mokwadi Chris Gabanagae.

Currently the Investigating Officer (IO) from the Directorate on Corruption and Economic Crime (DCEC) Kentse Setaboshane is giving evidence.

In the last appearance, the IO asked the court to adjourn after his house was broken into. He told the court he was struggling to recollect the events of the matter because of the break-in.

During previous appearances, Setaboshane was leading evidence as to how funds that were meant to be invested in businesses on behalf of BPOPF by CMB were diverted to South Africa and later used to purchase a vehicle for Morupisi.

In court, however, Manewe has noted with concern that the IO in his evidence kept referring to names whom will not give evidence. Manewe told the court he has ‘problems ‘ with his evidence because it is hearsay.

“The names you keep referring to will not be brought here to testify for themselves. I have a problem with that because we won’t be given the opportunity to verify your claims, at this point it is just hearsay,” Manewe charged.

This morning Setaboshane has also mentioned that the state intends to charge Rapula Okaile and his business partner Tim Marland with the offence of obtaining by false pretences and money laundering.

The case continues.