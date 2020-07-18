Francistown West Member of Parliament Ignatius Moswaane has lost his wife.

Priscilla Moswaane (46) died this afternoon at Sidilega Private Hospital in Gaborone.

Confirming his wife’s death, Moswaane told The Voice Online of his grief at the sudden loss of his wife.



He said he last saw his Priscilla on Friday and he had promised to come and check on her on Sunday.

“I had to rush to Francistown for something, and was scheduled to return on Sunday. My daughter was however in Gaborone with her. It’s such a sad time for the whole family,” he said.

The maverick MP who was on suspended from the ruling Botswana Democratic Party rhis Thursday said his wife breathed her last at around 4pm this afternoon.