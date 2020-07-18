News
Moswaane mourns wife’s death
Francistown West Member of Parliament Ignatius Moswaane has lost his wife.
Priscilla Moswaane (46) died this afternoon at Sidilega Private Hospital in Gaborone.
Confirming his wife’s death, Moswaane told The Voice Online of his grief at the sudden loss of his wife.
He said he last saw his Priscilla on Friday and he had promised to come and check on her on Sunday.
“I had to rush to Francistown for something, and was scheduled to return on Sunday. My daughter was however in Gaborone with her. It’s such a sad time for the whole family,” he said.
The maverick MP who was on suspended from the ruling Botswana Democratic Party rhis Thursday said his wife breathed her last at around 4pm this afternoon.
News47 mins ago
Moswaane mourns wife’s death
International4 hours ago
Religious leaders defend Shincheonji church founder
Business4 hours ago
Production and sale of synthetic diamonds will be suicidal- Masire
Business3 days ago
MPs lament poor consultation on Citizen Economic Empowerment
News4 days ago
Pursuit of good luck charms ends in court
News4 days ago
Former BPOPF CEO grilled in Morupisi corruption trial
Sports4 days ago
Sport journos drilled on gender sensitive reporting
News4 days ago
Love rivalry takes nasty turn
News4 days ago
Sex starved taxi man shoots girlfriend
Politics4 days ago
Out in the cold!
News4 days ago
BDF soldiers clash with Ditshiping residents
News4 days ago
Diplomatic disaster!
News4 days ago
Ambassador Makgato wins threat to kill case
News4 days ago
Illegal vendors hold maun council at ransom
News4 days ago
Murder most foul
News4 days ago
The power of social media
News4 days ago
Chibuku leads to violent shake up
Sports4 days ago
Butler backs ‘Mara’
News4 days ago
Suspected killer tracked down
Sports4 days ago
Did former Pirates coach reject Popa?
News4 days ago
Former BPOPF CEO grilled in Morupisi corruption trial
News4 days ago
Sex starved taxi man shoots girlfriend
News4 days ago
Ambassador Makgato wins threat to kill case
News4 days ago
Love rivalry takes nasty turn
News5 days ago
Missing woman’s body found under the bed
News4 days ago
BDF soldiers clash with Ditshiping residents
News6 days ago
Runaway woman in court for stealing by false pretences
Politics4 days ago
Out in the cold!
News4 days ago
Diplomatic disaster!
Business3 days ago
MPs lament poor consultation on Citizen Economic Empowerment
Sports4 days ago
Sport journos drilled on gender sensitive reporting
News4 days ago
Pursuit of good luck charms ends in court
Business5 days ago
Stanlib Botswana transforms into Vunani Fund Managers
News4 days ago
Murder most foul
Entertainment4 days ago
VP in a car accident?
News4 days ago
The power of social media
News4 days ago
Illegal vendors hold maun council at ransom
Entertainment4 days ago
Mokaila packing up
Entertainment4 days ago
Skhoskho shocker
Business4 days ago
NDB shifts focus to agriculture
News2 weeks ago
Headman denies hiring a traditional doctor to kill another headman
News2 weeks ago
Legwale’s case postponed
News2 weeks ago
Double murder suspect denied bail
News2 weeks ago
WATCH: If not addressed adequately, the country’s fuel situation looks set to bring the economy to a screeching halt.
Entertainment1 month ago
WATCH: Celeb Edition
News2 months ago
In the war against Covid-19, haulage truckdrivers are the foot soldiers at ground-zero of the pandemic.
News2 months ago
Botswana Medical Regulatory Authority (BOMRA) say their current framework does not include herbalists or traditional doctors.
News2 months ago
Man arrested after fleeing police at roadblock
News2 months ago
WATCH : South Africa deports two fugitives to Botswana.
News2 months ago
Court Diary 26.05.20
News2 months ago
Necessity is the mother of invention!
News2 months ago
MP Majaga granted bail
News2 months ago
Okavango Voice
News3 months ago
Court Diary 30.04.20
News4 months ago
The Voice Today – 1st April 2020
News4 months ago
Botswana confirms four (4) cases of Covid-19
News4 months ago
STATEMENT BY HIS EXCELLENCY DR. MOKGWEETSI E.K. MASISI PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF BOTSWANA
News4 months ago
HOW DOES IT FEEL: Episode 12
News4 months ago
Botswana’s Preparedness regarding Covid-19 (CORONA VIRUS)
News5 months ago