News
Moswaane still undecided
Francistown West Member of Parliament Ignatius Moswaane who recently resigned from the ruling Botswana Democratic Party is yet to make his next move.
A video of the maverick MP shouting the Umbrella for Democratic Change slogan this afternoon at Gerald Estate sent social media on a meltdown.
In the video Modwaane is seen flanked by a sizable number of supporters as he belts out the famous “Sekhukhu” slogan.
However Moswaane has told Voice online that he is still consulting his constituents before deciding to join any political organization.
“My message is very clear. I want all opposition parties to work together under the umbrella name,” said Moswaane.
“There’s no use in the BPF and UDC saying we can win these many seats if that does not translate to taking over governance,” Moswaane told Voice online.
He said consultation within the Francistown West wards will continue this week as he continues to map out his new chapter.
Moswaane still undecided
Fake diplomat jailed
Duo arrested for buying beer in SA
Taxi man remanded for attempted murder over sex
BW Online book app launched
Exhibits burn down in police courtyard
Any amount of declared money can cross the border- Matsheka
Botswana finally follows the right channels – SA
Sefalana commits to motivate and retain staff amid Covid-19
Researchers say hunting can reduce human-wildlife conflict
Police mum on costs of escorting trucks
Khama calls for fresh elections
Caught in the pastor’s bedroom
My Top 5 local tunes with Thapelo Tsheole
Things they say
ATI chills with Rakgare
BDP crying out for Masisi magic
Maofit’s unexpected date
Xwalla cashes in
Breeding season volume 2
Toxic couple wash dirty linen in public
Khama calls for fresh elections
Things they say
BDP crying out for Masisi magic
Caught in the pastor’s bedroom
ATI chills with Rakgare
Police mum on costs of escorting trucks
My Top 5 local tunes with Thapelo Tsheole
Khama responds to isinuations of his involvement in poaching
Maofit’s unexpected date
Botswana finally follows the right channels – SA
Grave mistake as family buries wrong corpse
Researchers say hunting can reduce human-wildlife conflict
Ruling on Majaga’s paternity test set for next month
Sefalana commits to motivate and retain staff amid Covid-19
Xwalla cashes in
Any amount of declared money can cross the border- Matsheka
Stock-theft suspect in court for stealing exhibits
Police crackdown on drug peddlers
Did speaker fail GBV motion?
Government employs economic diplomacy in quest for evasive FDI.
Headman denies hiring a traditional doctor to kill another headman
Legwale’s case postponed
Double murder suspect denied bail
WATCH: If not addressed adequately, the country’s fuel situation looks set to bring the economy to a screeching halt.
WATCH: Celeb Edition
In the war against Covid-19, haulage truckdrivers are the foot soldiers at ground-zero of the pandemic.
Botswana Medical Regulatory Authority (BOMRA) say their current framework does not include herbalists or traditional doctors.
Man arrested after fleeing police at roadblock
WATCH : South Africa deports two fugitives to Botswana.
Court Diary 26.05.20
Necessity is the mother of invention!
MP Majaga granted bail
Okavango Voice
Court Diary 30.04.20
The Voice Today – 1st April 2020
Botswana confirms four (4) cases of Covid-19
STATEMENT BY HIS EXCELLENCY DR. MOKGWEETSI E.K. MASISI PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF BOTSWANA
HOW DOES IT FEEL: Episode 12
Botswana’s Preparedness regarding Covid-19 (CORONA VIRUS)
Trending
-
News6 days ago
Toxic couple wash dirty linen in public
-
News5 days ago
Khama calls for fresh elections
-
Entertainment6 days ago
Things they say
-
Entertainment6 days ago
BDP crying out for Masisi magic
-
News5 days ago
Caught in the pastor’s bedroom
-
News6 days ago
ATI chills with Rakgare
-
News4 days ago
Police mum on costs of escorting trucks
-
Entertainment6 days ago
My Top 5 local tunes with Thapelo Tsheole