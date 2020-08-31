Francistown West Member of Parliament Ignatius Moswaane who recently resigned from the ruling Botswana Democratic Party is yet to make his next move.



A video of the maverick MP shouting the Umbrella for Democratic Change slogan this afternoon at Gerald Estate sent social media on a meltdown.



In the video Modwaane is seen flanked by a sizable number of supporters as he belts out the famous “Sekhukhu” slogan.



However Moswaane has told Voice online that he is still consulting his constituents before deciding to join any political organization.



“My message is very clear. I want all opposition parties to work together under the umbrella name,” said Moswaane.



“There’s no use in the BPF and UDC saying we can win these many seats if that does not translate to taking over governance,” Moswaane told Voice online.



He said consultation within the Francistown West wards will continue this week as he continues to map out his new chapter.