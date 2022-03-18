Moswaane’s street attacker remanded

A Zimbabwean man who allegedly attacked Francistown West Member of Parliament, Ignatius Moswaane, with a rock was yesterday remanded in custody.

According to court papers, on Monday, the 23-year-old Thabo Ndlovu and Honest Moyo (not before court) unlawfully caused grievous bodily harm to Moswaane in Monarch Area 1.

Although investigations are still ongoing, allegations are that a group of Zimbabweans was fighting and neighbours were trying to restrain them and the fight ended up on the streets in front on the MP’s house.

That was when Moswaane went out of the house and as he tried to call the police to intervene, one of the men picked up a rock and hurled at him breaking his leg in the process.

Ndlovu and Moyo are the ones alleged to have been pelting stones at each other on the street.

The fight is said to have started in a neighbouring yard where the feuding Zimbabwean men had visited their countryman.

The police then managed to arrest three accused persons being Ndlovu, William Ncube 53, and the 26-year-old Comfort Dube.

William and Comfort were charged with one count of entering the country illegally.

The accused persons, William, Comfort together with Ndlovu are also said to have entered Botswana through an ungazetted point of entry near Ramokgwebana village.

Securing the accused remand in court, the State Prosecutor Moathodi Macheng pleaded with court to remand the accused persons in custody citing that they are to avail the investigating officer.

“So we plead that we be given another date to avail the IO so he can update court on the bail issue. The fourth suspect is still on the run so the police are still looking for him.

“And the charges faced by the accused person are the holding charges we are yet to get a full picture of what transpired so we prepare the final charge,” said Macheng.

Therefore, court remanded the accused persons in custody and they will be back in court on Tuesday for bail hearing.