Moyo: a man on a mission?

‘He was sent to stir up trouble’ BPF insider

With the Botswana Patriotic Front (BPF) planning an imminent welcome ceremony for new members, allegations have emerged against the splinter party’s latest recruit, Guma Moyo.

According to a BPF insider, the former Tati West Member of Parliament (MP) and one time Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) stalwart is a man on a sabotage mission.

The source claimed that Moyo – who allegedly owes government millions – has cut a deal with President Mokgweetsi Masisi and is under orders to destabilize the BPF hierarchy.

“He has been sent to sabotage the party’s relationship with Umbrella for Democratic Change ahead of the next elections.

He has to challenge Butale for Presidency and then fight with other members of the UDC so that the umbrella can fail,” maintained the source, adding Moyo has already established a team to use in his ‘dirty operation’.

When contacted on the ‘double agent’ allegations, a dismissive Moyo said he has no interest in running for the BPF presidency.

“The current leadership of BPF lead by Butale has done a lot under the circumstances. Butale is and will be as good as the people around [him]. He leads ideas of the collective and will need the support of all members of BPF to succeed. We are going to support him with everything at our disposal to succeed. I know him to be a good listener with a big heart,” responded Moyo.

Touching on his alleged deal with the President, the unequivocal ex MP said, “As for the allegations of my relationship with Masisi, I want to say they are not true and disrespectful to him as Head of State. There has never been any discussion between me and His Excellency on any matter for more than a year now. For the record, I do not compromise on matters of principle. I disagree with Masisi on governance matters and it is purely on principle and there is no compromise on that.”

Moyo added he does not believe the BDP leadership, in its current structure, can take the nation forward.

“It is divisive and tribalistic and that should be condemned in strongest terms,” he stressed.

BPF PRESIDENT: Butale

For his part, BPF President, Biggie Butale told The Voice he was unaware of any supposed agreements between Masisi and Moyo.

“But should Moyo desire to challenge for any position in the BPF structures he is well within his rights and is free to do so. Unlike in the BDP, where some positions are off limits to aspiring members, in the BPF we embrace democracy fully. The BPF next Elective Congress is a year and some months away and all BPF members of good standing are free to exercise their democratic rights then to run for any office. The BPF is in good hands until the next Elective Congress and as such there is no cause for alarm,” outlined Butale while the BPF Secretary General, Roseline Matshome said, “We have noticed this BDP driven propaganda, but we are used to it now. There is no plot to oust Butale. He remains our President and we have full confidence in him. We only had our elective congress last year, and it’s every 3 years according to our constitution. Guma is joining us to come in and work with us all to grow this brand. Everyday young people call asking for membership since they’ve lost hope in the BDP. So many are unemployed and crying out for help,” mentioned Matshome.