MP Majaga’s Defilement,Pregnancy Scandal

I am willing to do a partenity test- Majaga

On Thursday police were yet to arrest Member of Parliament (MP) for Nata/Gweta, Polson Majaga for allegedly defiling a 16- year old despite a warrant of arrest that was issued for him on Tuesday.

Majaga was on Monday reported for defilement in a case that is currently being investigated by Sowa Town Police.

The BDP backbencher has been accused of molesting a 16 -year old girl of Malelejwe cattle post in the Nata- Gweta constituency.

The 46- year -old mother of the alleged victim reached out to the police after what she said was Majaga’s failure to financially support the pregnant girl as he had promised before.

The mother to the now seven months pregnant teen told the police that the MP acknowledged the pregnancy was his and said he was going to provide support to both the mother and the unborn child and then disappeared into thin air.

According to a leaked Police repor which surfaced this Wednesday evening, the duo’s illegal sexual relations began as far back as September 2019.

Confirming the warrant of arrest on Tuesday, Sowa police station commander, Oteng Selalame said,” Investigations have just started on the matter. As you maybe aware the MP is currently attending the parliamentary session in Gaborone. We have his warrant of arrest. We have already been in touch with the alleged victim and her parents for interviews.”

The Voice reached out to the accused MP on the sidelines of Parliament on Wednesday evening and he said, “This is a political smear campaign against myself and I know who is plotting my downfall.

They are within my political home, the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP).

When probed further on whether he molested the girl or not Majaga said, “I know the girl (alleged victim) you speak of. She is one of the many young girls from my area who refused to go to school. I know this because a group of them came to my office asking for jobs.”

He then went on to speak of how he secured hostels around the village, which the girls could turn into a lodge.

“That is how I helped her earn a living. I did not sleep with her.”

Vehemently denying any sexual encounter with the teen the MP said he was waiting to do a paternity test to prove his innocence.

“I am willing to do that. All I know is that there was a rumor that the man she shared the yard with was exploiting her sexually, so he could be responsible and not me. I have not done anything to take advantage or abuse her. All I tried to do was help,” he said.