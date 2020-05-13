News
MP Majaga’s Defilement,Pregnancy Scandal
I am willing to do a partenity test- Majaga
On Thursday police were yet to arrest Member of Parliament (MP) for Nata/Gweta, Polson Majaga for allegedly defiling a 16- year old despite a warrant of arrest that was issued for him on Tuesday.
Majaga was on Monday reported for defilement in a case that is currently being investigated by Sowa Town Police.
The BDP backbencher has been accused of molesting a 16 -year old girl of Malelejwe cattle post in the Nata- Gweta constituency.
The 46- year -old mother of the alleged victim reached out to the police after what she said was Majaga’s failure to financially support the pregnant girl as he had promised before.
The mother to the now seven months pregnant teen told the police that the MP acknowledged the pregnancy was his and said he was going to provide support to both the mother and the unborn child and then disappeared into thin air.
According to a leaked Police repor which surfaced this Wednesday evening, the duo’s illegal sexual relations began as far back as September 2019.
Confirming the warrant of arrest on Tuesday, Sowa police station commander, Oteng Selalame said,” Investigations have just started on the matter. As you maybe aware the MP is currently attending the parliamentary session in Gaborone. We have his warrant of arrest. We have already been in touch with the alleged victim and her parents for interviews.”
The Voice reached out to the accused MP on the sidelines of Parliament on Wednesday evening and he said, “This is a political smear campaign against myself and I know who is plotting my downfall.
They are within my political home, the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP).
When probed further on whether he molested the girl or not Majaga said, “I know the girl (alleged victim) you speak of. She is one of the many young girls from my area who refused to go to school. I know this because a group of them came to my office asking for jobs.”
He then went on to speak of how he secured hostels around the village, which the girls could turn into a lodge.
“That is how I helped her earn a living. I did not sleep with her.”
Vehemently denying any sexual encounter with the teen the MP said he was waiting to do a paternity test to prove his innocence.
“I am willing to do that. All I know is that there was a rumor that the man she shared the yard with was exploiting her sexually, so he could be responsible and not me. I have not done anything to take advantage or abuse her. All I tried to do was help,” he said.
Lockdown delays Boro school construction
Extension of movement restriction, which was announced this week, has caused a delay in the construction of a much awaited satellite primary school in Boro where hundreds of young learners were expected to start classes next year January.
Expressing concern on the delays in the project, area councillor Kenson Kgaga said, “Construction should have been allowed to continue during lockdown, for progress sake.”
“I don’t see why it was necessary to shut down all works. Food is not the only necessity in life and therefore other shops including hardware stores should have been opened. It is very important that this school is built and completed within time. Anyone who understands the plight of these children would have not looked the other way,” said Kgaga in an interview this week.
About two months ago, the North West District Council set aside over P2 million to construct the school under the constituency Development Fund for Maun West.
The two-classroom block is for standard one and two pupils who would be saved from a daily grueling journey of 15 kilometres to school and back.
Boro is divided into Boro 1, Boro DRC and Boro prison. The school will be built at the central location in Boro prison, meaning those in Boro 1 and DRC would still have to travel about seven kilometres to reach the school.
“We need three satellite schools because Boro is broad. These children will still have to walk a relatively long way to and from school. They will still have to encounter and deal with wild animals along the way,” Kgaga added.
Children as young as six years of age have to walk from Boro to the now crowded Matlapana primary school, which is a catchment school for other major wards in and outside Maun, including Sexaxa and Matlapana.
Following Parliamentary debates on Wednesday this week, it was announced that more shops would be opened. However at the time of going to press the list of those to open were not yet released to the public.
Heavenly rescue for Eleven Angels FC
Ghetto’s high-flying First Division North outfit, Eleven Angels FC received much-needed aid from two good Samaritans: Tlhase Film Works and 020 Holdings.
The two Francistown-based companies donated goods worth a combined P10, 000 to the youthful side.
Last Thursday, Legodile Kemong, through his company, Tlhase Film Works, donated food hampers worth P7, 000 to the club. Six days later, on 6 May, 020 Holdings followed suit, donating toiletry worth P3, 000.
In an interview with Voice Sport, the team’s founder and coach, Seemo Mpatane admitted that following the suspension of the season, his club has struggled to maintain players.
Like most sides in the country they are heavily reliant on gate takings
“Without football action it is tough for a small team such as Eleven Angels,” reiterated Mpatane.
Mpatane, whose remarkable rise as a coach is the stuff of legends in the second city, revealed he sent out an SOS to a number of companies to assist his players.
“Both 020 Holdings and Tlhase Film Works responded” he added happily.
For his part, 020 Holdings Director, Obonetse Ofentse explained they have a long-standing relationship with Eleven Angels.
“We’ve supplied them with replica t-shirts and other logistics throughout the season. We were actually planning to buy food hampers for players and on realising that another company had done that already, we decided to buy toiletry.”
Ofentse said his company, which deals with fuel maintenance and logistics, has always lent a helping hand whenever they can.
“These are young people and it’s our corporate social responsibility to ensure they remain on the straight and narrow during these trying times,” he added.
When the season ground to a halt in March, Eleven Angels FC were third in the table with 29 points, behind Nico United and Sua Flamingos who are level on 34 points.
With just four matches remaining to crown the Champion, Mpatane is optimistic his charges can close the five-point gap and at least make the play-offs.
“Both Sua and Nico were flying high before the league suspension. They were winning their matches with ease. However, this break will have definitely affected their momentum, and it might work to our advantage,” Mpatane said.
The youthful coach told Voice Sport that although he hopes his team will push for a top two finish in the last four matches, he’s also concerned that his players may struggle when the league resumes.
“I’ve asked my players to train individually and send me videos of their training sessions everyday. I also send them daily drills to follow,” said the tech savvy tactician.
