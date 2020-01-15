News
MP’s mistress torments wife
“Nyatsi is rubbing the affair in my face”
– wife “I’m divorcing her- Mathoothe
The estranged wife of the Member of Parliament (MP) for Serowe North, Baratiwa Mathoothe has lamented the traumatic treatment that her husband’s mistress has been subjecting her to lately.
Unami Mathoothe, 39, has revealed that although she has known about the BPF MP’s affair with a younger woman for the past two years, the mistress, Mmaontle Nicole Phoge, 33. was never rude towards her until soon after his election victory in October.
“ Before elections I knew about their affair but they did not flaunt it all over the place as if he is not married, so I left them alone. But Soon after he won, she quit her job as a nursing orderly at Sekgoma Memorial hospital and followed him to Avani hotel in Gaborone where she unashamedly and openly frolicked with him in public.”
Unami said she was pushed to speak out about the torture her husband of 12 years was meting out to her by an incident that happened at the Born and Raised music show in Serowe where the two love cheats arrived together.
“ His mistress went out of her way to inflict emotional pain on me by passionately kissing him and dancing provocatively with him in front of me while screaming the words, “ Soka ba #n&*e! That was the final straw and at that moment I knew I had to speak out so she can stop disrespecting and going out of her way to hurt me,” said the traumatized wife who was engaged to provide décor at the festival.
Unami further spoke of how she was shocked to hear her husband lying during the elections debates last year that he was not married.
“ Our 12-year- old civil marriage has not been nullified. He has never served me with divorce papers. My life is actually at a standstill because I cannot do some things without his consent. I hear my husband is fond of telling people that he is divorcing me because I cannot give him children but he has not done anything to establish the cause of the problem. What if he is the infertile one? She asked.
When contacted for a comment 43- year old Mathoothe confirmed that he has moved on with his life and that he has an affair.
He admitted that he has moved out of the matrimonial home and went on to explain that him and his wife have been on separation since 2017. He said an agreement was reached at a family meeting that they must separate.
“I am wondering why she is involving the media in our family affairs because it will not change anything. This is just to damage my reputation as a leader. She has also moved on and seeing someone and I am not bothered. I do not want to go into details because some of the things are not to be shared publicly and I respect both our families. Divorce process is on, my lawyers are handling it, it is just that I have been busy with elections campaign and also there was an issue of property. I am meeting her this week to discuss how we share our property and I will be out of her life,” said Mathoothe.
The mistress could not be reached for a comment.
News
Petty thief confesses to stealing alcohol
A 24-year-old youth arrested for bar breaking and theft at Thamaga village has confessed to the crime during his arraignment this week before a Molepolole Magistrates Court.
The accused, Moshe Malefomontsho, and two others not before court, are said to have on January 2nd, 2020 at Kgosing Bosija ward, Thamaga broken into Night Star Bar and stole an assortment of alcoholic beverages that included Savanna, Amstel, Klipdrift and Gordons all valued at P5 441.00.
Malefomontsho and his partners in crime
are said to have broken into the bar through a window and stole the alcohol.
The court also heard that none of the stolen goods were recovered and that the two other suspects were still at large.
State prosecutor, Sergeant Modise Masala,
made an application to have the plea on the matter reserved pending the arrest
of the missing suspects, but Magistrate Kefilwe Resheng shot it down and ruled
that Malefomontsho be charged separately.
She suggested that the charges could be consolidated after the arrest of the other suspects.
The remorseful Malefomontsho who immediately pleaded guilty and admitted to have committed the crime was granted a P2 500 conditional bail.
The matter was postponed for facts presentation to be heard next week Tuesday (January 21st, 2020).
News
Bad start to the new year for cow thief
A 30-year-old Maun man convicted of stock theft will languish behind bars until March to learn his fate.
Having been found guilty of stealing a cow and its calf valued at P3, 500, Tokollo Tsetse must now adapt to prison life as he faces a possible sentence of five years in jail.
The theft is believed to have occurred some time between April and May 2018 at Tsibogolamatebele cattlepost near Maun. The stolen animals belonged to one Kehaletse Xhanie
Presiding over the case, Magistrate Mulalo found Tsetse guilty after the prosecution, with the help of their four witnesses, were able to prove their case against him.
“You are convicted of stock theft on the basis that the cattle were found bearing a strange brand mark HUD2 as opposed to Kehaletse’s TDX of which the veterinary confirmed that it belonged to you,” ruled the Magistrate.
“The accused person in his sworn statement told the court that he lost his branding Iron of which he never reported to the police. Later he changed his statement to say that some unidentified people admitted to branding the cattle with the belief that they belonged to the accused since they were in his kraal. The contradiction of your statements is proof that you were not truthful, it was just an afterthought to mislead the court,” continued Mulalo.
During trial, Tsetse did not call any witness, claiming those he intended to call to his defence had died while he was in jail.
The prosecution backed-up their case with the testimony of Kehaletse and his brother Keoagile Mothibi, who told court that the cattle went missing and came back with a strange mark.
“My brother and I share the same kraal and one of his expectant cows went missing only to come back branded in a new brand mark on top of my brother’s TDX brand,” Mothibi stated.
The third witness, Crime Scene Investigator, Constable Meleko Paulson Mandevu revealed he went and took detailed photographs of the cattle before compiling a photo album.
The court papers state the cattle in question were later released into Kehaletse’s possession.
The cow has since died and the calf went missing. A photo album of the cattle was thus used in court as evidence that the named cattle existed.
Sentencing has been set for 6 March.
News
Thalisa’s beauty spa: it’s a lifestyle!
The year 2017 will go down in history as one of the worst for business in the second capital Francistown. Following the meltdown and eventual closure ofTati Nickel Mine, numerous businesses shut-up shop.
Others relocated to Gaborone as the erosion of the purchasing power of residents began to hit hard. Only the very brave dared set up a business in a city on its knees. However, that is exactly what Francistowner Gao Thalisa Butale did.
Against the advice of most of her friends and family, she decided to open a Beauty Spa in the Ghetto.
“People were like, ‘A Beauty Spa in Francistown? You must be out of your mind!’” she recalls with a chuckle. Convinced that there was a place for her business in a city she loved, Thalisa Beauty Spa was opened at Adansonia Hotel in 2017.
Registered in 2014, the enterprise originally started operations in Gaborone at Executive Closets in Phase VI(now Adansonia Hotel).
Butale, who doubled up as the hotel’s Manager, was then transferred to Francistown to manage the flagship hotel in the city.
“There was no other way. I had to move the business to Francistown,” she explains matter-of-factly. Her passion since she was a young girl, Butale enrolled for a Beauty and Therapy course at ShannazHerbal Institute to prepare her for the highly volatile industry.
“Although beauty and therapy has always been my passion, when I started it was just for fun. I never thought I’d open a business but now here we are!”
She is quick to admit that relocating to Francistown was not easy and the business encountered challenges early on.
Indeed, three months in and she was forced to halt the venture.
“I had a very small space and that was not what I had envisioned,” she said.
Determined this would not be the end, Butale sought out a different location.
“I decided to renovate my house in Area A and turn it into a space that would be my dream Beaty Spa. I had to be patient to ensure that what I got was exactly what I wanted!”
With the help of professionals, the young business lady turned her home into what is today one of Francistown’s trendiest Beauty Spas and chilling spots.
Thalisa Beauty Spa was officially re-opened by the former City Mayor, Sylvia Muzila in October last year and has received rave reviews from clients and the city leadership.
“My Spa is more than just a place of beauty. It is a lifestyle and the people who have come here always express the admiration for what we’ve done with the place. The ambience here doesn’t compare to anywhere else.We also have very good products with an amazing set-up,” she says proudly.
So strikingly beautiful is the joint that according to Butale, an old Chinese couple likened it to a similar Spa they visited in Thailand.
“It is an exotic place for clients looking for more than just beauty treatment,” she reiterates.
With a staff compliment of five, the enterprise offers professional beauty treatments, massages, eyebrow shaping, eyelash extensions, facial treatments, waxing, make-up, skin care and a lot more.
“We also do bridal make-up and host events like graduations and birthday parties,” she continued, adding they can only accommodate 50 people per event.
The venue also offers swimming lessons for both children and adults.
“We offer free snacks for kids and recently hired a professional to take over the swimming lessons,” she revealed. It has been a busy few months for Butale as she dabbles between her managerial position at the hotel and overseeing her beauty spa.
“I’ve been a manager at Adansonia for over 10 years and I’ve learnt to multi-task. It is not easy but when you do something you love, you’ll always find time to make it work!” she declares with a smile that reaches her eyes.
Ads
