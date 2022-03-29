Entertainment
Mr O back on top
It looks like the powers that be have a change of heart on who to hire to fill the vacant position of Station Manager at Yarona FM.
Fresh information reaching Shaya’s desk is that they are now considering Owen Rampha instead of Percy Raditladi.
Although he has been away from the radio business for a while, Mr O as he is known in music circles, looks perfect for the youthful radio station.
If given the job, the guy’s experience will go a long way in steadying the Yarona ship.
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
Forced covid-19 booster jab scandal
-
News3 weeks ago
Grandpa, 79, goes to jail
-
News4 weeks ago
The clock is ticking!
-
News4 weeks ago
Slikour’s driver admitted at Princess Marina Hospital
-
News3 weeks ago
Six men arrested for lynching another man
-
News3 weeks ago
Woman loses P300,000 to a fake prophet
-
News2 weeks ago
Murder most horrid
-
News2 weeks ago
Boyfriend stabs lover, lands her in hospital