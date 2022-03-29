Connect with us

Entertainment

Mr O back on top

Published

5 hours ago

on

By

Mr O back on top

It looks like the powers that be have a change of heart on who to hire to fill the vacant position of Station Manager at Yarona FM.

Fresh information reaching Shaya’s desk is that they are now considering Owen Rampha instead of Percy Raditladi.

Although he has been away from the radio business for a while, Mr O as he is known in music circles, looks perfect for the youthful radio station.

If given the job, the guy’s experience will go a long way in steadying the Yarona ship.

Advertisement

Related Topics:
Advertisement


Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Trending

Copyright © 2019 The Voice Newspaper Botswana