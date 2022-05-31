MTN Bushfire burns again

Boogie Sid joins Mpho Sebina for Eswatini extravaganza

With Covid-19 freezing the flames for the last two years, one of the biggest multi-cultural events in Southern Africa, the MTN Bushfire roars back to life in Eswatini this weekend.

Set for 27 – 29 May at the House on Fire venue, some 20km from the Swazi capital, Mbabane, organisers have promised a mix of pan-African and international artists from different genres who use their art as a powerful form of creative expression.

Proudly flying the blue, black and white on the international stage, Botswana will have representation from Mpho Sebina and DJ Boogie Sid.

The 32-year-old songbird, whose star has been on the rise internationally thanks to her melodic twist on popular Amapiano hit ‘Dikeledi’, as well as her own songs, ‘Pula’, ‘Lorang’ and ‘Tjuele’, was the first to be named in the Bushfire’s exclusive line-up.

Accompanying Sebina will be DJ Boogie Sid, born Sydney Nzala, who brings his fire courtesy of Ballantine’s scotch whiskey.

The alcoholic beverage recently ran a competition for its customers to stand a chance at an all-expenses-paid trip to attend the music extravaganza.

The nine winners who will travel to Swaziland are: Thapelo Baabusi, Kedumentse Phatshwane, Junior Leatamo, Bakang Tsiako, Setso Motsumi, Kutlo Pule, Thabiso Moanakwena, Thato Bogopa and Tumelo Mapila.

Every year, over 30, 000 attendees from all over the world converge on Eswatini for the family-friendly MTN Bushfire experience.

This year there will be four stages, including the Ballantine’s stage where Dj Boogie Sid will do his thing.

Whilst on the main stage it will be mainly international artists and continental headliners, including Mpho Sebina.

The House on Fire amphitheatre will offer poetry, theatre, storytelling, and dance. The Barn Acoustic Stage will offer a more intimate atmosphere.