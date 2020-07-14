Mudered mother laid to rest

A mother who was hacked to death by her son in an incident that left Maun community gripped with fear has been laid to rest.

The evil son, Moabi Molapisi hacked his 64- year-old mother, Kehetwe Molapisi to death with an axe at her home in Matlapana last week.

At her funeral on Wednesday morning, distraught and shocked speakers described Molapisi as a gentle and loving woman. She served on Tawana Land Board as a Vice Chairperson at the time of her passing.

Speaking to Okavango Voice at the deceased’s residence, a grief stricken relative, Obeditswe Molapisi said he was still struggling to recover from the shock of the senseless murder.

“We are still shocked by my cousin’s death at the hands of her son whom she raised with so much love. This guy killed his mom and left her to rot in the house to travel so many kilometers to go and kill his ex-girlfriend. His mind must have snapped somehow,” Obeditswe said.

Molapisi could not confirm or deny allegations that the young unemployed man killed his mother so he could inherit her property.

“He went on rampage, breaking everything in the house even the doors have been vandalized,” he explained.

Moabi was arrested for the murder of his girlfriend in Ramotswa when he attempted to flee from a filling station without paying for the fuel he got and later confessed to killing his mother.

It further emerged that he was on his way to kill his only sister in Mochudi when he got caught.

His next court appearance has been set for July 16th