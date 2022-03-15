Murder most horrid

MAN ARRESTED FOR KILLING GRANNY, 70,FOR HER BICYCLE

Women in Tutume can now return to their fields, which they had abandoned in fear after a 70 -year -old woman was murdered in her field on Valentines Day.

Last week Wednesday the women breathed a sigh of relief when a 49 – year -old Bhekimpilo Moyo of Chidiwe village in Zimbabwe was arrested in connection with the murder of the old woman, Chanda Kugwa.

Members of the community near Dagwi dam, eight kilometres from Nkange arrested Moyo and handed him to the police.

Allegations are that he strangled the old woman to death in order to steal her bicycle, which he rode to Zimbabwe.

Kugwa was last seen going to her field riding a bicycle. In the evening, her brother got worried when she did not come back home and followed her to the field where he found her lying unconscious.

“He quickly phoned the police who attended to the incident. The old woman was lying unconscious and we rushed her to a local clinic where she was confirmed dead. We suspect she was strangled to death, as her body had no visible injuries.

“Where she was lying we spotted a stranger’s shoe print that we suspected was of the person who murdered her and stole her bicycle. Our investigations led to the arrest of the Zimbabwean man,” said Tutume Superintendent Station Commander Jerry Halahala.

Last week a video of Moyo was trending on Facebook after members of the community arrested him.

In the video he confirmed to have killed the old woman for her bicycle.

“It was my first time attacking the old woman. Immediately after attacking her I fled to Ndolwane village in Zimbabwe with her bicycle and returned to Setabataba village in Botswana where my girlfriend stays and that is where I left the clothes I was wearing,” said Moyo in the video.

Appearing before Masunga Magistrate Court on Monday, Moyo was remanded in custody as it was stated that he was a flight risk as he fled after committing the offence.

He was also charged with entering the country unlawfully. The prosecution indicated that they might add a rape charge.

He will be back in court on the 21st.