Murder suspects denied bail
Two youthful men accused of two separate gruesome murder cases in Kweneng District will remain locked behind bars till the finalisation of their cases.
Tebogo Kgotlaeame, 30, from Mokgopetsane ward in Molepolole is charged with the murder of 28-year-old Judith Kgalalelo Mosweu.
He allegedly gave the young woman a ride and later raped, killed and burnt her to ashes last year on Valentine’s Day at Ratotoboro settlement.
When appearing before Molepolole Chief Magistrate, Goabaone Rammapudi, the investigating officer in the case, Detective Assistant Superintendent Albert Mfanyana, opposed Kgotlaeame’s bail noting that he was a flight risk and pleaded with the court to consider the gravity of the offence as well as the accuseds’ safety from the already incensed public.
Kgotlaeame complained that he has been waiting for too long while the prosecutor kept postponing the case.
“The prosecutor once said he needed a year for investigations to be completed, he was supposed to tell the court why he needed such a lengthy period,” said Kgotlaeame who once confessed to the murder before court claiming we was driven by demons to commit the offense.
However, State Prosecutor, Assistant Superintendent Uyapo Koketso explained that the matter was forwarded to DPP and later returned for them to make amendments.
Magistrate Rammapudi ruled that committal proceedings of the case to the high court will be conducted on August 10th, 2020 and ordered for the substantive prosecutor from DPP to be available.
Kabo Motlhabane, the 33-year-old suspect in the other murder offense, is said to have on February 22nd, 2019 stabbed 33-year-old Boipelo Mpolokang in full view of her more than 50 fellow Ipelegeng Programme workers at Borakalalo customary court.
He is also facing another charge of threat to kill which on the same day he allegedly threatened to kill one, Maemo Tiro, by uttering the words, “I will kill you in two weeks, unless you kill me.”
The notorious ex-convict who has since served 17 years in jail for other offences will appear for mention on July 16th, 2020.
The duo Kgotlaeame and Motlhabane have been locked up since last year February.
Sexual offences rose during lockdown
Botswana Police have recorded high numbers of defilement and other sexual assault offences during lockdown.
Crime statistics indicate that between January and May, there has been an increase of 20% in defilement cases and 6% for rape.
Another offence that has shown an increase is stock theft.
In April, only 141 cases of stock theft were recorded. Murder cases also went down, April registering 12 and May 7.
Assistant Police Commissioner Dipheko Motube told The Voice Online that crime statistics have generally gone down during lockdown except for stock theft and sexual assault and burglary and theft.
He said since there was restriction of movement, most offenders did not have access to their partners and ended up sexually assaulting minors in their care.
“Farmers were also not able to go to cattleposts, so thieves took advantage and stole their livestock hence the increase in our statistics. There has been a reduction in robberies and that would probably because would be offenders were indoors. The enhanced presence of law enforcement teams also acted as a deterrent. There are three elements for a crime to occur; there has to be an offender, a target and opportunity. So since people were under lockdown there was no opportunity and offenders movements were restricted. The environment was very hostile for crimes to occur,” said Motube.
He said assault cases also went down because mostly they are alcohol related and they occur at bars, so since people are not allowed to buy and sit there are no such offences.
The police spokesperson said they have learnt that more effort is needed to enforce the restriction of movements to maintain the low incidents of robberies.
He said patrols should also continue to ensure that cases of break-ins are kept minimal.
Motube encouraged business owners to enhance security of their premises and have them checked on regular basis.
Who stole my money?
*Millionaire’s memory loss leads to lost fortune
In August 2007, Eric Van Den Berg, awoke in a hospital bed in Pretoria, blearily rising from a coma after almost three months.
Confused, the disorientated South African remembered very little about who he was.
Having suffered a heart attack, Den Berg was just happy to be alive.
He had no idea that, across the border in Gaborone, he owned Petroleum Installation, a company worth millions.
It is a fortune the 60-year-old says was stolen from him in the ensuing years as he struggled to piece together his shattered memory.
With no close family members around, Den Berg was offered a job working for a drilling company.
With nowhere else to turn, he accepted the job and slowly began rebuilding his fragmented life.
As the years passed and faint memories flickered, Den Berg would tell his newly wedded wife, Ragel Montsho, that he used to be a wealthy man who owned a fleet of flashy cars.
It was a statement his wife dismissed as the wishful thinking of a broken man embarrassed by his economic status.
The borehole drilling Afrikaner, however, persisted with his story.
Then, in 2013, fate intervened and the memories came flooding back.
Midway through the year, Den Berg received a call from a man in Kalfontein. The caller claimed that he had performed a job and was given a 7-tonne Isuzu truck as payment.
“His problem was the truck was registered under my names and he needed to change ownership!” explained Den Berg in an exclusive interview with The Voice recently.
Speaking at his modest home in Rakops, where he lives with his wife and their two young kids, Den Berg explained that the call jolted his memory.
Thus began the long, hard, and as yet unsuccessful, search for his missing millions.
According to Den Berg he arrived in Botswana in 1989, setting up Petroleum Installation (PTY) Ltd three years later.
“The company was contracted to service all filling stations in the country. In the following years, I bought a fleet of at least 24 cars through WesBank, a division of FNB that finances vehicle and property,” he said, adding simply, “I was a rich man.”
Business was booming and Den Berg would occasionally go on holiday in Portugal.
He was living the dream until one fateful afternoon it all came crashing down.
Sheriffs came knocking to reclaim two of his cars, which Den Berg says he had not finished paying off but no longer wanted.
“Instead, they attached most of my assets including fully paid cars!” he claimed, adding the stress led to his heart attack.
Initially hospitalised in Gaborone, the camotose Den Berg was transferred to Pretoria, where he eventually awoke with no memory of his previous life of luxury.
“When I had a heart attack news quickly spread around Gaborone that I had died. When I was transferred people probably thought my body was being taken for burial!”
Den Berg says as he lay in a coma, his bank repossessed most of his cars whilst his employees and friends took whatever they could from his company.
“They all thought I was dead. The plot in Rasesa owned by Devet Drilling Company used to be mine. At the time it was worth P3.8 million. It was sold through auction for P217, 000 to settle a P1, 700 claim against my company! What happened to the balance from the auction?” he demands, adding as if in afterthought, “Why was my property auctioned while I was in a coma?”
Since regaining his memory, Den Berg has sought, and paid for, help from some of the country’s best legal brains.
“All the lawyers I engaged withdrew citing conflict of interest,” he said, listing the late former Ombudsman Lithebe Maine and Bernard Bolele as two such beacons of hope.
In a brief interview, former Mahalapye West Member of Parliament Bolele said he remembers meeting Den Berg ‘briefly’.
“We met once or twice in Mahalapye and I remember his matter was complicated. I couldn’t conclude the matter because I was conflicted,” he said, pausing briefly before asking, “I remember he also had memory issues. Is his memory back?”
Seven years after the Kalfontein call and Den Berg is convinced he has been defrauded of at least P17 million and claims his bank overcharged him by at least P1.7 million on car repayments.
“This fraud has to be investigated,” he pleaded.
In an interview with The Voice, Financial Intelligence Agency (FIA) Director Dr Abraham Sethibe urged Den Berg to get in contact with his office.
“This is a police matter, but he should put his complaint in writing and explain what really happened. We’ll take it from there,” said Dr Sethibe.
Meanwhile, FNB Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Stephen Bogatsu admitted he met Den Berg and his financial consultant in 2015.
“We did a thorough investigation and we found nothing untoward. However if he’s still unhappy and has fresh evidence he’s free to bring it. We’ll give him audience,” Bogatsu said.
