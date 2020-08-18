Connect with us

My top 5 local tunes – Mercy Rebaone Thebe

My top 5 local tunes: Mercy Rebaone Thebe

Thaba Tshweu – Mapetla

A beautiful love song that redefines afro-pop for me and shows the growth and versatility of the artist.

My Love- Chef Gustos ft, Dato Seiko the production is on international levels. Quality music with amazing vocals. Its Levels!!

MAPETLA

Metlholo- Scar

It is my feel-good hip song of all times and brings out the hip-hop goddess in me.

SCAR

Murda Summer- Ozi F teddy

Classic hip hop diss song to ever come out of BW. Followed by Ether and Hit them up on my playlist.

Ozi F. Teddy

The City Owes Me – Apollo Diablo

It’s a masterpiece. Very inspirational. Brings out the best in me whenever I’m working on Creative proposals

APOLLO DIABLO
