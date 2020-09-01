Song: ‘Transitions’ ft Zeus – I actually used to think this song is by an artist in the US. It is my all-time favorite song. Timeless music I might add.

Samantha Mogwe

Song: ‘It’s a Tuesday’ – The composition of the song is just well done. I liked it the first time I heard it and I have been hooked ever since.

Charma Gal

Song: I can’t pick one from his album, ‘On my own’ – I got his CD from his management BoogieSid and I have been hooked.

Han C

Song: ‘Letlhale’ – It is my all-time feel-good song. I like many other songs from Vee but ‘Letlhale’ sticks out the most.

Vee



Song: ‘Khiring Khiring Khorong