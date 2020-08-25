Connect with us

My Top 5 local tunes with Thapelo Tsheole

Published

35 mins ago

on

It is my old-time favorite jam really. I think it is for most people.

Scar – My People/Metlholo


I am big into traditional music. So I have always been a follower of Charma Gal since her Culture Spears days.

Charmagal – Skim Sa December

I can’t pick a specific song from Dramaboi. I really can’t!

Dramaboi – various

He is one of the talented musicians. I can’t pick one from him either.

Vee – various

Same with her. I enjoyed her debut album. And many other singles after that. I am conflicted.

Amantle Brown – various
