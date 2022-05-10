Naledie drops moya

Although Tribal House is yet to take off as a genre locally, impressive young musician, Naledie is doing her best to change that.

The songstress, real name Naledi Thabakgolo, has released a catchy tune titled ‘Moya’ which could be just the push the genre needs.

Crackling with raw emotion backed by a decent beat, Naledie bears her soul in this track, which tells the tale of a normal person with a gift that needs attention.

She features Kaizerworld and also worked with Dingalo Mpolaise on the tune, which was recorded, mixed and mastered at Kaizerworld’s studio.

RATINGS: 8/10