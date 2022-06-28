Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Netball score big
Netball score big
BIG WINNER: Jenny Van Dyk

Sports

Netball score big

By

Published

  • BONA rope in top South African coach

Botswana Netball Association (BONA) have pulled off an impressive coup as they build towards August’s World Cup Qualifiers, securing the services of renowned South African Coach, Jenny Van Dyk.

A serial winner, having led Gauteng Jaguars to four successive league titles between 2017 and 2020, Van Dyk will join the technical team in an advisory capacity.

The highly respected gaffer has been in and out of the country for weeks, attending two training camps for the senior national team. Her role is to assess the team, give feedback and make recommendations to the executive committee.

Speaking to Voice Sport recently, Van Dyk stressed that with financial backing, Botswana, currently ranked 27th in the world, can make it to next year’s World Cup in Cape Town.

“I believe they have what it takes to qualify for this World Cup, but only if they are supported financially and when all the necessary resources are availed to them. All I can say is that I see a lot of talent within the team, but talent is never a deciding factor, hard work and discipline are essential ingredients. I am very impressed with the attitude I see,” declared Van Dyk, who is the head of University of Pretoria’s Netball Programme.

Outlining exactly what she is doing north of the border, the experienced tactician said, “I spend some weekends with the players and we have set dates that I come in for assessments but I will be coming for a longer camp in August. We want to see if we cannot bring the girls to South Africa to train with other professional teams and also train in the right conditions.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The coach further explained she is here to help create a lasting legacy that will remain with Team BW long after she’s gone.

“I will really love to be part of the team throughout this journey until they qualify because all we see is potential. The standard of play is not that bad, looking at the fact that they were not active for a long time due to Covid-19 but the energy is good. If you have a growth mindset and the right attitude, everything is possible!”

Scheduled for 20th – 27th August in Pretoria, the continental qualifiers will see two teams, the winners and runners-up, progress to the World Cup.

With the top six nations guaranteed a place at the sporting spectacle, and South Africa and Uganda ranked 5th and 6th respectively, Botswana’s main competition is likely to come from Malawi (7th), Zimbabwe (13th), Zambia (17th) and Namibia, who are ranked 22nd in the world.

Meanwhile, the eagerly-awaited Lucara Netball League finally got off the ground at the weekend with the first round of matches.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You May Also Like

To the rescue To the rescue

Sports

To the rescue

Makwengwe set to take Tafic out of the grave Fresh from his heroics in the GladAfrica Championship, where his input helped save Black Leopards...

1 day ago
Bafazi cyclists hit the road Bafazi cyclists hit the road

Sports

Bafazi cyclists hit the road

Bafazi, a movement of female cyclists based in Botswana and South Africa, will ride to the rescue next Saturday, donating stationary to students at...

1 day ago
Angels, devils and Chiefs Angels, devils and Chiefs

Sports

Angels, devils and Chiefs

Chaos on and off the pitch as Angels win promotion On a day in which Devils reared their ugly heads in the crowd, Angels...

1 day ago
Seetso on the rise Seetso on the rise

Sports

Seetso on the rise

Tennis ace edges towards top 100 dream The country’s top-ranked player, Denzel Seetso, continued his fine early season form in South Africa, serving his...

1 day ago
The winner takes it all! The winner takes it all!

Sports

The winner takes it all!

Angels and Chiefs go again in Ghetto decider In England, victory in the play-off final for a place in the Premier League is estimated...

21/06/2022
An Orange finale An Orange finale

Sports

An Orange finale

Six months after they crushed Masitaoka in Ghetto to lift the second edition of the Orange FA Cup, high-flying Gaborone United now have Security...

21/06/2022
Double Action beat Mexican Girls 4-2 to win DTC Botswana TOP 8 Championship Double Action beat Mexican Girls 4-2 to win DTC Botswana TOP 8 Championship

Latest News

Double Action beat Mexican Girls 4-2 to win DTC Botswana TOP 8 Championship

Double Action FC has been crowned the DTC Botswana TOP 8 Championship winners after defeating rivals Mexican Girls FC 4-2 at the Lekidi Football...

21/06/2022
Old stars, new sparkle Old stars, new sparkle

Sports

Old stars, new sparkle

Athletics next generation ready to shine alongside veterans Exactly a month to go until the World Athletics Championships, Botswana’s hopes of American glory rest...

21/06/2022
Advertisement