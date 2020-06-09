Connect with us

New born found dumped down mine shaft

The decomposed remains of a two-week-old baby boy were found dumped at the bottom of a deep pit at Old Francistown Gold Mine last Thursday.

Police were led to the gruesome scene by the infant’s parents, 29-year-old Lesedi Seleka and her Zimbabwean boyfriend, Niason Ndlovu, 26.

According to Kutlwano Station Commander, Neo Serumola, the couple were arrested following a tip-off from a suspicious neighbour, who noticed the child was missing.

“Upon interrogation, they took us to an old Gold mine where there is a hole about 30 meters deep. Inside was the decomposed, lifeless body of a two weeks old baby!” the top cop told The Voice this week.

“The body was next to a blanket that the couple claims they had wrapped the body with. The record from the hospital shows the woman gave birth to a baby boy in March,” continued Serumola.

Police suspect the baby could have been dumped down the shaft as long as eight weeks ago.

The young lovers appeared before Francistown Magistrates Court on Tuesday facing the slightly unusual charge of hindering the burial of a dead body.

Looking extremely tense, their nerves evident despite the Covid-19 masks covering their faces, Seleka and Ndlovu listened in stony silence as they were told they had a duty to bury their dead baby – a duty they neglected.

In her defence, Seleka told court it was her lover’s idea to dump the body and insisted she had been against the idea.

“I have two other kids in Matsiloje and they stay with my aunt. Niason is the one who put pressure on me so we dump the body,” she told court, glancing timidly at her boyfriend as she spoke.

However, her words failed to move presiding Magistrate, Cele Lebakeng.

REMANDED: Seleka

“I think you had an input and now you want to shift the blame to Ndlovu. A ga o itse ga mmangwana a tshwara thipa ka fa bogaleng?” rebuked the Magistrate.

Requesting the accused be remanded in custody, the Prosecutor, Sub Inspector Cecilia Nchochi pleaded with court to reserve the couple’s plea, noting that investigations were at initial stage.

“I did not bring the investigating officer as he is at Nyangabgwe Referral Hospital conducting postmortem. Samples are to be taken for analysis and the second accused is a foreigner so we pray they be remanded in custody,” stated Nchochi.

For his part, Ndlovu, who was also charged with entering Botswana through an ungazetted point, chose to remain silent when given the chance to address court

The suspects could face further charges depending on the cops’ investigations.

Meanwhile, both were remanded in custody until their next court appearance, set for 16 June

News

Brush with death

June 9, 2020

Zambian truck driver survives horror crash!

A Zambian truck driver was lucky to walk away with his life after suffering a terrifying crash on the outskirts of Francistown during the early hours of Monday morning.

The accident took place along the A3 road near Obed Itani Chilume Stadium, the 38-year-old driver losing control of his heavy goods vehicle after reportedly attempting a risky overtaking manoeuvre.

The truck veered off the road and overturned, leaving the driver’s compartment a crumpled mess of mangled metal.

Amazingly, the driver escaped the wreckage with barely a scratch and was discharged from hospital the same day.

Confirming the accident, Tatitown Station Commander, Edward Leposo told The Voice the incident took place at around 0400 hours.

“The truck was transiting from Zambia to South Africa carrying smelted copper. We understand the driver wanted to overtake at a curve but lost control and the truck rolled off the road.

“The driver sustained minor injuries but was released from Nyangabgwe Referral Hospital after observation,” revealed Leposo.

However, although he miraculously avoided serious harm, the Zambian was brought crashing back down to earth and could not escape a P1, 000 charge for careless driving – a fine he has since paid.

News

Man accused of battering sugar mummy

June 9, 2020

A youthful lothario was remanded in custody on Tuesday after allegedly beating up his sugar mummy in a jealous rage last December.

The accused woman-beater, 30-year-old Mokganedi Modisaotsile, was arraigned before Molepolole Magistrates Court facing a single count of common assault.

The unemployed man is accused of battering his lover, Joyce Mooki, 46, repeatedly hitting her with his fists before stepping on her neck.

According to sources close to the case, Modisaotsile’s anger was sparked by Mooki – who is 16 years his senior and works as a gate keeper at one of the government departments – telling him she was ‘leaving to go somewhere’.

It is said he then locked her inside his house and started ‘punching her like a boxer’. Modisaotsile reportedly pinned Mooki to the ground, stepping on her neck to keep her down.

It is also believed he brandished a knife during the incident, allegedly threatening his terrified girlfriend with it.

During his short arraignment, Modisaotsile, who hails from Lekgwapheng ward in Molepolole, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Dressed casually in a long-sleeved, checkered red shirt, black sunglasses hiding his eyes, a pantsula hat shielding him from the sun and his hands tucked defiantly into his jean pockets, the shackled suspect appeared not to have a care in the world as he calmly waited to be transported to prison.

He will appear for mention on July 2.

