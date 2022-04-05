Newcomer with attitude

Over the years, ‘dikoma’ or ‘dikhwaere’ has been one of the most popular music genres in Botswana.

One of the biggest ever made local song is “Tsaya thobane” by Dr Vom, a timeless hit that never fail to light-up any venue.

While there are talented dikhwaere artists like Ditiro, Gongmaster and choirs such as Rangers, the genre has been under the radar in recent times.

That however is about to change.

Advertisement

The arrival of ‘Mogaka wa koma le Stone’ maybe just what the doctor ordered for the once popular genre to dominate the airwaves.

With the recent announcement of the 80/20 percent local content on state owned media, this is the perfect time to release music.

The eight track album titled ‘Wa makatsa’ is one of the best I’ve heard in a long time.

The two men compliment each other so well, and for a debut album, they’ve outdone themselves.

The album produced by Mrisky at Mooki Studio in Lentsweletau has songs such as ‘Tshabang’, ‘Goora motho’, ‘Moore’, ‘Ya nkimela’ and ‘Dikakapa’.

Advertisement

Rating: 8 out of 10.