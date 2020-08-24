As part of their on-going campaign to raise awareness of defilement, local Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), Skillshare International Botswana are planning a number of marches in Nata tomorrow (Tuesday).

Although the event is yet to receive police approval – organisers hope to be given the go ahead by today (Monday morning) – the marches have specifically been arranged to coincide with Nata/Gweta Member of Parliament (MP), Polson Majaga’s latest court appearance.

Majaga is charged with defiling a 16-year-old girl and is due to appear before Nata Magistrates Court for mention this Tuesday.

Skillshare are adamant his appearance will not go under the radar.

Speaking to The Voice over the weekend, Skillshare International Botswana Director, Tiny Healy explained the NGO’s Youth Council are the driving force behind the initiative.

“Since 2013, the council have been running a ‘No More Teenage Pregnancies’ campaign from their base in Dukwi Camp. While the campaign has been incredibly successful, resulting in not a single teenage pregnancy within the camp in the last five years, the council felt their efforts were being wrecked by incidents of defilement, especially in the Nata/Gweta catchment area,” said Healy, who founded the NGO in 2011.

“If we get permission from the police we plan to march to both the main kgotla and the police station with messages against defilement. We also intend to gather outside the court with our #StopDefilement banner and make sure our voices are heard!” continued Healy, urging youth in the area to get behind the movement.

“This issue affects you directly. The time for young people to step forward and grab the initiative is now; this is your moment, seize it!” she said, before pleading with the country’s politicians and decision-makers to ‘hear the young people’s cry’.

“Ultimately we are asking the powers-that-be for a reduction in the time taken for cases of gender-based violence, especially defilement, to come before the court. We are also seeking the establishment of a specialized Children’s Court to ensure the best interests of children and young people are protected,” concluded Healy.