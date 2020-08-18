Nicole Martinez is the latest artist to venture into the ever-popular world of Amapiano, with the recent release of ‘Toza Toza’.

Recorded at Bang! Gae Studios the blazing tune features Rak.

O and Young Black.

The single was engineered by Tshepo ‘Nephew’ Moanakwena and can be accessed on AudioMack and YouTube.

In a brief interview with Big Weekend, Martinez revealed she was waiting for the easing of Covid-19 regulations before shooting an accompanying music video.

RATING: 8/10