Night of fun ends in murder

A weekend of fun and entertainment at Ratshere lands in Kweneng District turned tragic on Saturday (December 4th) after a 20-year-old man allegedly stabbed his girlfriend to death.

Prior to the tragic stabbing, the accused Odirile Sholo Seboro from Lekgwapheng ward, Molepolole had apparently been embibing alcohol and enjoying the evening with his victim, 23-year-old Bonang Leburu.

At around 0500 hrs the couple went home at Lesilakgokong accompanied by a certain woman and on their way Seboro reportedly started accusing his girlfriend of cheating on him with another man.

The youthful man seemingly could not control his temper, allegedly taking out a knife and stabbing the deceased on the chest leaving a deep wound as she fell down unconscious.

During his arraignment before Molepolole Magistrates’ Court this week, charged with a single count of murder, Seboro told the court he could not afford the services of an attorney so he was going to represent himself.

Prosecutor, Inspector Thema Marumolo pleaded with the court to remand him in custody since investigations were still at an initial stage, and police had not yet recorded statements from some of the witnesses.

Inspector Maromolo further indicated that although the investigating officer was not present in court to oppose bail but he was going to be available during the next appearance.

Seboro, who was arrested on the day of the incident, will be remanded in custody till next week, December 16th.