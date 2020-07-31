Following a depressing 30 cases reported yesterday, Botswana has recorded nine more positive cases of COVID-19.

This was confirmed by the Deputy Co-ordinator of the Presidential Task Force Team, Professor Mosepele Mosepele, this evening (31 July 2020).

Mosepele has announced that since the 30 positive cases which prompted an abrupt lockdown of the greater Gaborone Zone, they have since recorded 9 more positive cases.

Mosepele noted that the new cases are from a school in Mogoditshane and that almost 25% of the students in the school have been infected.

“The new cases belong to the cluster of cases we have been investigating. We now have 27 students from the school who have been infected. In another school, Masa primary school, we unfortunately also have four students and four teachers who have tested positive,” Mosepele confirmed.

The Presidential task force team coordinator further revealed that their contact tracing had led them to outside of the Greater Gaborone to Serowe where samples have since been collected.

Mosepele has cautioned members of the public who decided to congregate at shopping malls when lockdown was announced explaining that this led to possible risk of exposure.

BREAKDOWN OF THE RESULTS SO FAR

32 test negative for COVID-19 at Botswana Open University.

179 were tested at Bonnington Community Junior Secondary School. 65 have tested negative as more result come in

Over 120 students and teachers tested at Masa Primary School in Phase 2, 4 students and 4 teachers came out positive.