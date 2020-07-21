Entertainment
Nkuku ntlapisa kgaba
Francistown based Molepolole native Otsile Letima, 30, has just released his second album titled “Nkuku ntlhapisa kgaba”.
Going under the stage name Maakgisa-Phoko Ya Leburuboko, Letima is a talented wordsmith whose well-articulated Setswana poems have received praise from some of the seasoned industry players.
Although this was his first attempt at singing, “Phoko Ya Leburuboko” feels right at home, and this fusion is up there with some of the country’s traditional music projects.
This is poetry in a song, Phoko Maakgisa delivers his simple message in the vernacular.
He perfectly creates the mood and the emotions are also well captured in the songs.
One of the best traditional albums I’ve heard in a while, and hopefully, it will start the revival of this dying genre.
Rating: 9 out of 10.
