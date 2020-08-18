Suspected armed robbers remanded

Francistown Magistrates Court this Tuesday denied bail to four men thought to be behind an armed robbery in Borolong two months ago.

The quartet: Bluetown trio, Onkemetse Babakisi, 42, Jabulani Kessile, 31, and Kenanao Ketshabatau, 30, as well as Zimbabwean, Thamani Moyo, 34, are said to have robbed one Elias Fani on the night of 22 June.

Allegedly armed with knives, the suspected thieves are accused of making away with a BMW car, a laptop, two cellphones, and P2, 000 in cash.

In total, the stolen property – including the car – was valued at P56, 275.

Requesting the accused be remanded in custody, the Investigating Officer, Detective Inspector Malibamba told court investigations were ongoing and that some of the stolen goods were yet to be recovered.

He revealed that due to Covid-19 protocols, he was yet to interview all the suspects as they were quarantined for 14 days after their arrest.

“Upon arrest, Babakisi and Kessile were taken to Tatitown Police Station and, while they were waiting to be questioned, they escaped from lawful custody. Fortunately, with assistance from the public, we were able to detain them immediately,” disclosed Malibamba, adding that during their investigations Babakisi was found in possession of some of the stolen items.

“Moyo is wanted in connection with a robbery case which occurred in Gaborone. He is an illegal immigrant. Should the accused be granted bail, they are likely to temper with the investigations,” continued Malibamba.

When given the chance to address the court, Babakisi declared he is self-employed, transporting school students and his business is suffering while he is in custody. He pleaded with the court to grant him bail, noting he has been cooperative since his arrest.

Moyo also begged for his freedom, protesting his innocence on the basis that there was no evidence linking him to the offence. The Zimbabwean maintained it was ‘unfortunate’ that he was found in the company of the wanted suspects during their arrest.

However, the suspects were unsuccessful in their pleas, with Chief Magistrate Faith Dlamini Ngandu remanding them in custody, noting it is possible more charges will be added as the case progresses.

The accused are due back in court on 1 September for mention.