Business
No law stops chain stores from selling airtime, chicken by-products and cow hooves
Assistant Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry, Karabo Gare,l says he is aware that some chain stores are selling airtime, chicken by-products and cow hooves which could be sold by Batswana.
Gare was responding to a question in parliament this week posed by Member of Parliament (MP) for Palapye, Onnetse Ramogapi who had enquired if the Ministry was aware that some chain stores are selling goods which could be sold by Batswana.
This is because some chain stores sell airtime, chicken by-products such as intestines, feet and necks, products which could otherwise be sold by Batswana according to Ramogapi.
However, the Assistant Minister said the Ministry does not license based on products, but rather on activities of the store.
Gare indicated that some businesses which have been reserved for Batswana such as bakeries are run by Batswana inside these chain stores.
Meanwhile, Gare also revealed to parliament that he was hopeful the Citizen Economic Empowerment (CEE) law will be brought to parliament during the November sitting.
“We have to engage all the stakeholders and at the moment we have made a draft on how we want the law to look like,” said Gare, further indicating that they have to ensure that the law incorporates all what Batswana need.
The Assistant Minister said government has to tailor make the law to suit the needs of Batswana.
Regarding major projects carried out by foreign companies in the country, Gare told parliament that according to the law, 40 percent work of such products have to be given to Batswana owned companies.
