No money for Ftown’s LED
Francistown City Council’s efforts to transform the city into an economic hub and a gateway to the rest of African nations such as Zambia, Zimbabwe and the Democratic Republic of Congo got off to a shaky start.
This came to the fore during an address by Finance and General Purpose Committee Chairman Lesego Kwambala last Friday morning.
Kwambala said in line with the country’s vision 2036, their primary goal is to transform Francistown, a need and mission derived from their hardships in the city.
The Itekeng ward Councillor said they have to ensure that future generations do not face the same challenges being experienced by Francistown today.
“If they do, we can safely say we have betrayed our mission,” he said.
The youthful legislator said in preparing the budget they prioritized key areas they deemed critical to the transformation agenda, which are branding of the city and Local Economic Development (LED).
The total budget proposal for the financial year 2020/21 is P231 449 000, a nominal increase of 5 percent from the 2019/20 proposed budget.
However 60.3% of the budget (P139 821 020) goes to salaries, overtimes and pension contributions, leaving FCC with P92 027 980 to tackle their priorities.
Kwambala further lamented that the remaining money will also go to payment of utilities, bills at primary schools and maintenance of council infrastructure. “We’re therefore left with no budget for branding of the city and to support the LED strategy; the two items that can without a doubt lead us to the transformational path we’re dreaming of,” he said.
Kwambala said this calls for innovation, reduction of costs where necessary and increased revenues when opportunities for such present themselves.
Kwambala said collection of revenue should be placed at the top of their agenda, with such initiatives as house to house campaigns, letters of demand to defaulters, publication of defaulters’ names and short message services (sms).
“At the end of the day, Francistowners are the solution; everyone should be engaged and play a part. Our efforts, focus and energy should be towards winning and transforming this city,” concluded Kwambala.
Three budget deficits in a row
Experts unconcerned as deficits are decreasing
Although government has recorded three successive budget deficits for the first three years of the National Development Plan (NDP) 11, observers note that the deficits are decreasing.
On Monday, Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Dr. Thapelo Matsheka delivered his maiden budget speech, painting a picture of how the national cake will be shared for the 2020/2021 financial period.
According to Matsheka – who doubles as a Member of Parliament for Lobatse – his budget speech responded to the need to transform the economy to a high-income status.
He announced that a budget deficit – when spending exceeds income – of P5.22 billion is projected, which represents 2.4 percent of the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).
Matsheka noted this marks a significant drop from the 3.9 percent deficit forecast for the previous financial year.
“It represents the first step towards a healthier fiscal position,” declared the Minister.
Speaking to Voice Money shortly after Matsheka’s speech, Chief Economist at First National Bank Botswana (FNBB) Moatlhodi Sebabole confirmed it is evident deficits are dropping.
“It is clear deficits are going down, which is in line with government objectives to keep it at a bare minimum of 4 percent of the GDP,” said Sebabole, adding that another notable highlight was for government to see the economy ‘coming into the hands of the citizens’.
He further mentioned government’s intention to streamline State Owned Enterprises (SOEs) to align them with the transformation agenda.
At the moment there are over 60 SOEs, ranging from regulatory, through academic to commercial ones.
Created to achieve specific goals, Minister Matsheka noted that the poor performance of some of these enterprises indicates they have lost their direction over time.
Indeed, Sebabole feels government is going in the right direction by revisiting the mandates of these organisations.
“While the idea sounds good on paper, implementation will, however, remain key,” warned the Chief Economist.
For his part, FNBB Chief Executive Officer, Steven Bogatsu admitted he had anticipated the deficit to grow due to the rise in public service salaries introduced last year.
“If the Minister has managed to curb the budget deficit to about 2.4 percent, I think he has done very well to try to attempt to balance it,” praised Bogatsu.
He told Voice Entertainment it was also encouraging to note that the Minister has acknowledged the importance of Public Private Partnerships, particularly in the private sector.
Bogatsu also described the reduction of SOEs as a ‘welcome development.
In terms of priorities, the CEO feels the P8.56 billion allocated to the Ministry of Defence, Justice and Security was way more than necessary.
“So, I believe going forward there is still an opportunity to reduce allocation to defence and channel it to more pressing needs such as education and health,” stressed Bogatsu.
Dictating her destiny
Women sets up curio shop in Maun ME & MY BUSINESS
With close to 200, 000 unemployed citizens searching for work in a country with a population slightly over two million, competition in Botswana’s job market is getting tougher by the day.
According to the latest report from Statistics Botswana, of the 194, 990 seeking jobs, 100, 000 are women.
It is against this backdrop that Keatametse Medupe, a hard-working Motswana woman, decided to set up a small curio business in Maun to relieve the stress of looking for employment where 68, 000 people have given up the search.
“I came to Maun in 2017 to join my husband who was already working here. As you know, jobs are hard to get. I had to look around and decide on the kind of business that would help me to meaningfully contribute to the family income. I settled for a curio shop,” explains the 44-year-old mother-of-two, who started her enterprise in May 2017.
Medupe had enough capital to rent and stock up a small stall besides Tshilli café (opposite Nhabe Musuem) a favourite chilling-spot with tourists.
“I started small because I was still learning the market and kept expanding as the business improved.”
The bulk of her products include hand-made crafts, traditional baskets and handbags, branded t-shirts, caps and hats.
Originally from Letlhakeng village in the Kweneng District, Medupe arrived in Maun armed with a basic background in selling merchandise. She sold clothes from her car boot and did some part time business consultancy.
“I come from a family of people who hate idleness. We always have to find something to do. Those who are unemployed, they either go into Agriculture or open some form of business to self-employ,” stressed the well-dressed businesswoman, her large purple earrings and stylish straw hat indicative of her colourful character.
However, starting a curio shop proved trickier than Medupe envisioned.
“I thought setting up a curio shop would be the easiest option since I had been selling clothes for some time. But I learnt that it was not a bed of roses.”
She quickly realised tourists were not like her previous clientele, which was almost entirely made up of locals.
“They have certain tastes and preferences. You have to be hands on even when you have employees because tourists ask questions. They do not just buy without knowing the history of the products. They want to know what materials were used and where they were manufactured. That requires a lot of patience, attention and love,” notes Medupe, adding tourists often pay with foreign currency so she has to be up-to-date with exchange rates.
“Sometimes they are not sure of the kind of gifts they want to buy for friends and family back home, so I have to help them find that perfect gift from my shop. The secret is to never lose a customer to a competitor!”
Medupe’s products are mostly made in Botswana, with a few items sourced from neighbouring countries.
“I do get a few items from South Africa, Zimbabwe, Zambia and Namibia, but most of my stuff is made locally. My priority is to sell Botswana tourism through crafts.”
Medupe is making the most of SADC’s Industrialization Strategy and Roadmap 2015-2063, which promotes free intra trade among its member states.
The initiative is designed to encourage SADC members to reduce tariffs at its borders in a bid to boost trade within the region, which is currently reported to stand at 15-17 percent.
The ultimate goal is to reduce unemployment and poverty in these countries.
“Currently I have one employee, but I will be expanding very soon and hope to employ two more. My aim is to grow so that within the next five years I will be supplying other shops and selling internationally,” reveals Medupe, beaing at the prospect.
Although still relatively small, the business has helped her put food on the table as well as paying for her four-year-old daughter’s school fees.
“As a woman it is important that you contribute to the income at home. I do not have to completely depend on my husband for financial support.”
2019 proved a difficult year for both Medupe and Maun, the devastating drought that parched the land causing a drop in the number of tourists who visited the area.
“The drought coupled with an election year was a very bad combination in the tourism industry. Our sales drastically went down. Fortunately, from the savings we made in 2018, which was a relatively good year, we managed to keep our heads afloat.”
Last year, Maun and the North West District endured terrible famine. Large parts of the Okavango Delta and the usually mighty Thamalakane River, which twists its way through the tourist area, went dry. This led to a massive reduction in the water-based activities on offer, resulting in many tourists cancelling their bookings. The drying up of the Delta was due to drought in Angola, which feeds the Okavango.
Experts are hopeful the water will return this year, with the floods in Angola already flowing into the Delta and water levels confirmed to be going up in the Mohembo and Shakawe area.
Medupe is confident the good times will return in 2020.
“Our businesses will hopefully go up again this year. We have been informed that the water may reach Thamalakane River early, maybe around March.”
Although her business has little to do with water, the precious liquid could prove the difference between another year of struggle or a period of success.
2020: The year of plenty
Businesses expect good trading conditions this year
The business community expects trade conditions to improve during the first quarter of 2020.
Indeed, the quarterly Business Expectations Survey (BES) conducted by Bank of Botswana indicates local companies are highly optimistic about business conditions for the whole year.
This is due to a number of anticipated improvements, including in capacity or resource utilization, production capacity, stock or inventories, exports of goods and services, profitability and employment.
These factors, along with expectations of increased growth in trade, hotels and restaurant and mining sectors, are believed to contribute to the improved expectations relating to the overall business conditions.
Confidence in the domestic oriented firms is largely driven by the hospitality sector, transport and communications and the finance and business services sectors.
Furthermore, companies doing business in Botswana have also expressed confidence in cost pressures going down – a prediction motivated by the expected downward pressure on rentals, wages and transport costs.
“This is despite the expected rise in public sector wages in April 2020, with potential upward pressure on private sector wages,” states the report.
Meanwhile, local firms have once again cited unavailability of skilled labour as a major challenge they face. This is particularly evident in the manufacturing space, hospitality as well as transport and communications and is attributed to difficulties in recruiting foreign labour.
The second major impediment highlighted is the difficulty in accessing funding from abroad, which is commonly mentioned by domestic market-oriented firms across various sectors.
In addition, a number of firms, mainly in the manufacturing sector, have cited the lack of raw materials as another hurdle they have to contend with.
On a more positive note, the local political climate along with factors such as domestic demand and the current regulatory framework are viewed as supportive factors to doing business in Botswana.
Another observation mentioned in the report is that water and electricity sub-sectors contribute positively to economic activity, reportedly an improvement from the past.
