Entertainment
No more fun
Music industry bleeds as COVID-19 strikes
#BY: Kabelo Dipholo & Sharon Mathala
The outbreak of Coronavirus (COVID-19) has dealt the local arts industry a heavy blow. By Tuesday morning social media was awash with statements of either postponements or cancellation of many festivals scheduled for the coming weeks.
Government too issued a statement announcing the suspension of social gatherings that include conferences, Religious activities, Night clubs/Bars, Parties and music concerts as well as public gatherings of more than 100 people.
Responding to the frustrating news, BEPA Secretary General, Sidney Nzala (Boogie Sid) who was fresh from an impromptu meeting called by the Minister of Youth Empowerment, Sports and Culture Development (MYSC) Tumiso Chilliboy Rakgare with artists and promoters on the very issue said, “We totally understand the position of Government and we will abide by the rules.
It is really impossible for us to say NO or to act otherwise because this is a health concern. We are just hoping and praying this total shutdown will not last long.”
Voice Entertainment reporters SHARON MATHALA and KABELO DIPHOLO take a look at an industry on its knees.
#GIMC family Fun Day
An event that kick starts excitement ahead of the one weeklong Gaborone International Music and Culture Week (GIMC) main events dubbed the (GIMC) Family Fun day has been halted.
This was confirmed by the brains behind the event, Thapelo “Fish” Pabalinga.
He said, “The GIMC Family Fun Day that was scheduled for Saturday April, 4th, 2020 at Bojanala Waterfront has been postponed to a later date to be announced in due course.
The Corona Virus, (COVID-19) is a serious health hazard that cannot be risked and certainly not with children around,” Pabalinga said.
#Jameson connects Botswana
An event that was set for April 25th at a secret venue dubbed Jameson Connects Botswana has also been put on hold.
The organisers of the event have said that an alternative date will be communicated later on in the year should the COVID-19 pandemic subside.
“Communication regarding refund for ticket holders will be shared accordingly,” reads a statement from the organisers.
#Avani lifestyle with DJ Zinhle
Dj Zinhle was awarded the coveted Forbes Woman Africa entertainment award just a week ago after enjoying headlines with her ever-public split with rapper boyfriend AKA.
Dj Zinhle was however expected to grace the Avani Lifestyle event scheduled for April 18 but the event has also suffered a major blow.
The event organisers have not shared an upcoming date.
#Mascom horse race derby- Maun
The annual event billed for April 11 dubbed Mascom Horse Race Derby set to be hosted in the tourist town of Maun has also been placed on temporary suspension, The event will now be hosted on July 19th.
Held annually at the Shashe Horse Race Tracks venue the event has over the years been a favorite over the Easter holidays in Maun.
#Fashion without boarders
The annual Fashion without Boarders (FWB) event which was set to mark its 6th year since inception has also been pushed to August 2020 from the initial date of April 13th.
The event, which was set to also include the much anticipated Fashion Unpacked master class featuring South African socialite Mohale Motaung, Kaone Kario, Mothusi Lesolle, Thula Sindi , Peter Yuri and Pat Dambe has also been called off for now.
#Toropo ya muka
What would Francistown be without the annual TYM in May?
The event, which conveniently coincided with the Business Botswana Northern Trade Fair on May 30, has been postponed to Independence Eve on September 29th.
Founded by Bonno Ngaka aka DJ Colastraw, Toropo Ya Muka (TYM) is on its sixth year and is one of the biggest events in the second city.
From its inception the show’s mandate was to empower Francistown based artists by giving them a platform to share the stage with key industry players.
#Rock the block fest
The Dinokeng Block Party planned for the 11th of April was supposed to feature two Francistown based DJs in DJ Chronic and DJ Deuce in Ramonaka.
Headlined by Master KG, African Yard and Ancestral Rituals, it was supposed to be their biggest edition after successfully staging it for the last three years.
An event organised by Modiri “Mod Mo” Mokgothu and Thuto “DJ Stu” Thebe from Gold Vinyl Tainment and Labrious Entertainment respectively, the Rock the Block Fest is one of the few local gigs hosted twice a year.
It alternates between the five villages of Malolwane, Sikwane, Ramonaka, Mabalane and Mmathubudukwane.
#Meet and greet
An intimate session at Cresta Thapama’s ‘The Room’ has been indefinitely postponed.
Organiser DJ Cue of Cue Beat Productions confirmed this.
The quartet of YDJ, Lerato Modiega (Yarona FM), Regalo Zawadi and DJ Cedeea were supposed to bring the house down this Friday.
Cue had to pull the plug on the popular Friday gig as night crawlers are encouraged to stay indoors.
#Easter bash
Planned for the 11th of April at Kwa-Bai Farm in Lenstweletau MC Maswe, Slizer and company were also forced to postpone their event in line with the advice given by World Health Organisation and The Ministry of Health and Wellness.
Entertainment
Making memories with Benny T and Kaylow
On 22 March, 45 Square Pub will once again host the popular ‘Memories Made Sundays’ with Nfazo BW.
This time there will be a two-hour special appearance by Benny T and DJ Kaylow.
The Tlokweng-based pub will open its doors for free to the public although those under the age of 18 will not be allowed in.
Entertainment
‘Stay’ with Lorraine Ditsebe
Former beauty queen, Lorraine Ditsebe will this week release the music video for her sentimental song ‘Stay’ – a track that features on her album ‘Motheo’.
The video, shot at different locations around Gaborone and surrounding villages like Mogobane, also features Raptured Roots.
It was recorded at Tshepo Lesole’s studios, High Note and proves the long-legged model has the voice to back up her dazzling good looks.
Entertainment
La Timmy at Bahama Lounge
This Saturday, Bahama Lounge entertains the Delta Force Club Tour in conjunction with La Timmy.
The show, dubbed ‘One Man One Mission’ #Be Part of History, will feature, DJ Bunny and DJ Burst as well as support acts: Shamele, Morgan Dayz and Bishop.
The event, which is the brainchild of Gilbert Promotions, comes with a gate charge of P50.
No more fun
Ministers and fake Facebook accounts
Sex Pest MP
1st annual red carpet
Help to fight Corona
Boteti together charity show
La Timmy at Bahama Lounge
‘Stay’ with Lorraine Ditsebe
Making memories with Benny T and Kaylow
Hamptons Jazz Fest to maintain line-Up!
Molosi’s play opens in Canada to international critical Acclaim
YAMAs postponed indefinitely
A royal hunt
BERA Powers on
An unequal society
Access to clean water declines in rural areas
Daring to be different
The brainy boss
People over profit!
The Voice on fashion stunner; Best dressed of the week
Pools of death
Man kills pensioner girlfriend
Khama’ s crash landing revealed
Goshwe residents reject paved road
UDC calls for P1 billion cut from air assets budget
Pastor accused of raping step-daughter
In search of the suspect
“I’ll kill you young woman”
Masisi’s vision is my vision too
Crack down on manual workers union
A ranger’s cry
Govt. must admit that they lied- Kapinga
Promise not to hang him
Trio overpowers gun-wielding Sbrana escapee
Botswana on high alert as SA COVID-19 cases rise
Whipped
Franco postpones Soul Fill Up show
Highlanders penalise Broadhurst
Butale’s position under threat
Coronavirus threatens tourism industry
HOW DOES IT FEEL: Episode 12
Botswana’s Preparedness regarding Covid-19 (CORONA VIRUS)
Research now big business and influencer
`How does it feel’ Episode 10
THE VOICE TODAY (17.02.20)
That’s murder, not ‘balls’ defense– court tells convict
BURS raid car dealers
SDA factional wars reach High Court
Diary of a cancer survivor
MP calls for arrest of ex VDC members
Nata/Gweta
(SONA) Climate change
Trade union leaders explain the fall out between BOFEPUSU and UDC
NPF case postponed
Botlogile Tshireletso – Political Journey
Danielle swagger’s video is out
The Voice Newspaper Headlines
The Voice on Politics (Episode 5)
12th Parliament Preview (Part 1)
AP investigates UDC in Gabane/Mmankgodi alleged rigging
Trending
-
News2 days ago
Pastor accused of raping step-daughter
-
Entertainment8 hours ago
Sex Pest MP
-
Entertainment8 hours ago
Ministers and fake Facebook accounts
-
Entertainment8 hours ago
‘Stay’ with Lorraine Ditsebe
-
Entertainment8 hours ago
Making memories with Benny T and Kaylow
-
Entertainment8 hours ago
La Timmy at Bahama Lounge
-
Entertainment8 hours ago
Help to fight Corona
-
Entertainment8 hours ago
Boteti together charity show