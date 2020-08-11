News
No more standard test for inter zonal traveling
The Director of Health Services, Dr Malaki Tshipayagae, has announced that the standard test for those traveling from Greater Gaborone has been waived until further notice.
Greater Gaborone was placed two week lockdown which effectively comes to an end this coming Thursday ( 13 August 2020).
This comes after a scourge of COVID-19 positive cases making the area a red zone.
In a statement released this evening, Tshipayagae states that “the requirement to test has been waived until further notice in instances where those wishing to attend next of kin interzonal funerals and returning essential services, and those who may be issued interzonal permits for exempted services”
Tshipayagae further stated that it is only when a contact tracing process identifies a person who has plans of travel where one may be required to be tested at the nearest District Health Management Team ( DHMT) before they could be issued with an interzonal permit.
