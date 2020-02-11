News
No sex, no condoms for kids – Church leaders
Church leaders have described as irresponsible and unlawful calls for government to avail condoms in learning institutions saying that gesture will encourage students to engage in sexual activities.
Reverend Gabriel Tsoaneng of Botswana Council of Churches and Dr Kenaope Kenaope of the Seventh Day Adventist Church said this at a media conference organized by the National AIDS and Health Promotion Agency (NAHPA) and Embassy of United States of America.
“The law says a child cannot engage in sex before they attain the age of 18 years, and therefore as the church, we cannot support something that goes against the law of this country and the Christian religion. Why should I give condoms to my 1- year-old son or daughter? We should equip our children with knowledge,” said Tsoaneng.
Dr Kenaope shared sentiments with Tsoaneng adding that SDA-owned institutions of learning do not allow for sexual relations at any stage, including student nurses in Kanye amongst others.
“You don’t even have to talk condoms for primary schools, you go to the nursing college in Kanye where I work, we do not distribute condoms to our students. By the time those young adults leave school they are no longer interested in sex before marriage because we emphasize behavior change,” Kenaope said.
National Coordinator Richard Matlhare said that NAHPA is going to engage other stakeholder sooner to map the way forward on the issue of condom distribution in schools. “This is a matter that needs more engagement and resolution by all stakeholders,” he said.
NAHPA and the US Embassy will be launching an initiative on February 16th, in Mahalapye, to engage faith based organizations and traditional healers to encourage men and children to test for HIV and enroll on AntiRetroviral Theraphy.
US Ambassador Craig Cloud said that the initiative targets faith based organizations because these organization meet face to face with the people almost on daily basis and have power to change their mindset.
“We want to change the messaging that has been coming out – from HIV Kills to messages of hope. HIV does not have to kill. We want to target men, and young men and women to get tested and tackle the problem of violence against children. We believe that working with faith-based organizations and traditional healers is the best way to do it,” Cloud said.
Matlhare added that if properly executed, the initiative will bring positive results and reduce new infections.
It has emerged that men do not test in large numbers and
those who have tested HIV Positive do not adhere to the drugs.
Others, it was said, prefer to approach traditional healers than going to health facilities when they are not well.
DIS caves in to Butterfly’s demands
•Maswabi appears in court today
In her ongoing battle against her employer the Directorate of intelligence and Security (DIS), embattled spy, Welheminah Mphoeng Maswabi also known as Butterfly has won another round against the DIS.
Maswabi who faces serious charges of financing terrorism, possession of unexplained property and false declaration of passports was suspended from work last year November pending investigations and the outcome of her case.
Her suspension however meant that she will continue receiving her full salary and her other benefits.
She was also instructed not to leave Gaborone without authorization.
In her statutory notice of intention to sue dated 22 January 2020, Maswabi states through her lawyer, Uyapo Ndadi that, “On 14 January 2020, the director General not only withheld the claimant’s (Maswabi) overtime allowance but also withheld the claimant’s (Maswabi) half salary and other emoluments leaving her with a net pay of P0.00.”
In her intent to sue letter ‘Butterfly’ further says she was never consulted about this variation rendering the Directorate’s decision unlawful.
“The claimant is for no unlawful reason being financially embarrassed and her credit worthiness compromised because she would not be able to service her monthly stop orders for loans and other commitments,” further reads her intent to sue.
The DIS has since caved in to Maswabi’s intent and have paid her. The Voice can confirm that the DIS did not respond to Maswabi’s letter of intent to sue but rather credited her account with her salary.
“She just received the message report of her salary save for the overtime allowance. I don’t know why they had decided, unlawfully so to withhold her pay,” an insider close to Maswabi revealed.
This was also confirmed by her lawyer Ndadi in a telephonic interview. Ndadi further said that they have credited her salary excpet for her overtime allowance something which he says they will challenge once the 30 day elapses.
Maswabi who was dramatically granted bail last year November is expected to appear before court today (February 07 2020).
Disabled man fined for selling dagga
A 47-year-old wheelchair bound man of Modimo ward in Letlhakeng this week found himself P5000.00 poorer after he was fined for drug dealing.
Acting on a tip-off, the police found Goitseone Motlamma in possession of dagga weighing 366.6grams at his house on October 19th, 2019.
Upon their search, the court heard, the
police retrieved a large transparent plastic bag containing 44 small
transparent plastic sachets of dagga next to a gas cylinder.
A white plastic wrapping and two black plastic wrappings were also collected from another house inside a chest of drawers, together with an amount of P258.80 suspected to be proceeds from the sale of dagga.
When asked to state his extenuating circumstances and mitigation, Motlamma pleaded for forgiveness and a non custodial sentence as he said he is a poor man making a living by repairing shoes and also that his girlfriend is pregnant.
Molepolole Chief Magistrate Goabaone Rammapudi-Lesedi said the accused had committed a very serious offense that deserved punishment.
“The penalty must help to reform the
accused from such crimes. Dagga is a habit forming drug therefore it’s very
dangerous for ones health and it should not be sold to other people,” she said
before she ordered Motlamma to pay the finet before February 12th,2020
failure of which he will be sentenced to 5 years imprisonment.
His return date to confirm payment is February 13th, 2020.
Magistrate berates disorganised prosecutors
Molepolole Magistrate, Kefilwe Resheng, this week blasted state prosecutors for what she called haphazard arraignment and cautioned them that if they continued with such conduct she would throw away their cases.
The concerned magistrate made the stiff warning to Molepolole Police officers when they brought a five-year-old matter for arraignment before her court.
Before she proceeded with the matter, Resheng demanded answers as to why the case took so long to be taken before court and the Prosecutor, Assistant Superintendent (ASP) Uyapo Koketso, claimed they have a backlog of cases at their office.
“Its not that you have a lot of cases, it’s just that you are too haphazard, there is something not right with your office. I want things to be done systematically and timeously,” The magistrate quipped and ordered the prosecution to submit an affidavit explaining the late arraignment.
The Voice has since learnt that the matter was only taken before court after the complainant had lodged a complaint at the police station several times that his case was not being taken seriously.
The matter was a robbery case in which 31-year-old Phuthego Lesego Motseonageng of Lekgwapheng ward and his late accomplice, on July 9th, 2014 allegedly assaulted Tiro Mokgware and robbed him of a Samsung cellphone worth P7 000.00, a car wheel worth P750.00 and P120.00 cash all amounting to P7 870.00.
The suspects, at around 0200hrs, allegedly caused the complainant car to have a puncture and threw stones at him before they approached him pretending to assist him only to later rob him.
Fortunately the living suspects DNA was said to have been found on the victim’s blood stained jersey that he was wearing on the fateful night.
ASP Koketso told the court that investigations
were complete and requested to be given more time to prepare a summary of the
case and furnish the accused with witnesses statements.
He said the state will call upon four witnesses to testify in the matter.
He further explained that the other suspect has since died and that they have forensic evidence which implicates Motseonageng in the matter.
Motseonageng had earlier complained that after the incident, the police searched him with someone who was not included in the charge sheet.
He was granted a P1 500.00 conditional
bail and ordered to bring two sureties who would bind themselves with the same
amount.
Motseonageng will appear for mention on February 24th, 2020.
