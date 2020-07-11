After almost three weeks of fuel shortage, it appears there is no solution just yet as the situation seems to worsen with each passing day.

Despite government more than two weeks ago assuring that the situation will be addressed, this, however, is yet to happen as the filling stations continue to run out of the commodity, leaving many motorists unhappy.

During his televised national address on national television on Thursday evening, President Masisi did not provide the details on when the situation is expected to get back to normal, instead, short term measures were announced in a bid to ensure the now scarce commodity is shared.

For example, the President announced that each car will fuel at a maximum cost of P250 only and that purchase of fuel using jerry cans will be restricted to Thursdays only.

“There will be no purchasing of petrol with drums or large containers,” said Masisi, stressing that if people do not comply with these regulations, government will have no choice but to take further measures to bring stability to the supply and demand of fuel.

Without any solution in sight for the foreseeable future, Masisi has encouraged members of the public to use public transport and where possible walk.

“Let us also be mindful of the speed at which we drive, which contributes to the high consumption of fuel,” he said, adding that government may also consider reducing the speed limit on the highways as a temporary measure until the situation gets back to normal.

Masisi has laid the fuel shortage crisis on the national lockdown in South Africa where Botswana gets 90 percent of its fuel. “South Africa went into a lockdown and when it was lifted, there was a surge in demand for both diesel and petrol, putting a strain on their ability to supply,” he said.

According to the President, most of the local oil companies are getting their agreed allocations, and they are unable to get anything more than the agreed allocations.

“The situation is so serious that in some instances, oil marketers are limited to two trucks per day,” said the President.