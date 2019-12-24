News
No water, no tea!
UDC Legislature boycotts Council Tea in solidarity with thirsty voters
The thirst that has prevailed over Moroka village in the last four years has prompted the village’s newly elected Councillor, Vincent Mooketsi to take unusual action to get the Council’s attention.
The Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) man made history in October’s general elections, becoming the first Councillor from the opposition block to represent the village at North East District Council (NEDC) Chambers in Masunga.
The young legislator has decided to boycott tea served at the council chambers in a bid to speak out against what he terms ‘disservice to the people of Moroka’.
According to Mooketsi, very little has been done to address the village’s long-standing water woes.
“People wake up at 3am everyday to fill up their water containers. This has been going on for more than four years, and the only solution that Water Utilities Corporation (WUC) has come up with is to ration water,” he said.
Mooketsi claimed WUC avails water on one side of the village in the morning, while the other side remains dry and then reverses the cycle in the evening.
“We cannot live like that. We’ve all resorted to using pit latrines because there’s no running water,” cried Mooketsi.
The Councillor said what is even more frustrating to him and his constituents is that they are only 60km away from Ntimbale Dam, which currently supplies water to villages in the south of Botswana more than 500km away.
“This is not acceptable. We can’t go thirsty when water is literally in our own backyard!”
The legislator further said the issue of water shortage in Moroka is a matter of urgency and called on both WUC and the North East Council to treat it as such.
“The last time I checked I was told a tender has been floated. But this is still at a very infancy stage and there’s no guarantee that it’ll become a reality. I understand they plan to build a substation that will help address the issueof gravity which we are told is the reason we don’t have water,” he said.
Quizzed on why he chose to boycott tea instead water, Mooketsi responded, “Look, they provide bottled water at council which is the same as everyone else uses because we are now used to buying water in Moroka. I boycotted tea because they use tap water. My mother and my neighbours can’t make tea in the morning because their taps are dry. All the taps gurgle and cough up air in the morning, there’s no tea for my constituents!”
In an interview with The Voice on Wednesday morning, Council Secretary MotshwariemangMatseka said he was not aware of Mooketsi’s ‘tea boycott’.
Matsekafurther told The Voice that water problem in the North East is not just limited to Moroka village, but stretches from Masunga to Jackalas.
“Plans to improve reticulation from Ntimbale Dam are well underway. There also plans to reconnect some of the villages, including Moroka to some already existing boreholes,” Matseka said.
The Council Secretary confirmed that a tender for the water reticulation project has already been floated. “WUC personnel had just returned from an evaluation trip in Gaborone,” he added.
Meanwhile, there is no telling when reliable water supply will be restored in Moroka and surrounding villages. But for as long as it takes, there will be no tea for the UDC CouncillorMooketsi!
Boko explains absence from public
•There is no BNF or BCP we are the UDC- Boko
The president of the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) Duma Boko stayed out of the limelight for sometime after losing his constituency in the October general election.
The charismatic leader however later made a public appearance when briefing UDC MPs at parliament in a short meeting and then hibernated again.
The leader of the blue nation has now resurfaced once again this time in court where the UDC election petition case was being heard.
Boko –who lost his constituency to Annah Motlhagodi of the Botswana Democratic Party forms part of the 16 UDC members who have taken the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) to court over what they have termed as fraudulent election full of irregularities.
The cases continue before Gaborone High court and Francistown high court
Speaking on the sidelines of the court case the charismatic leader explained his absence from the public space in a brief media interaction.
“I have been around, after the election when you now are faced with an enormous fraudulent outcome you need to focus on that, I am one person who does not speak unless I have something to say. I have been meeting witnesses and lining up petition papers to ensure they are properly filed. I have been hard at work, with a petition you have limited time to work with and so I have been busy,” he said
Dispelling rumors about his whereabouts Boko explained that, “When you are a leader in times of crisis you need to remain calm, I am always chilled in hell fire. I have been down so many times that down don’t bother me no more. “
Commenting on the petitions before court he said, “We need to expose this fraud now and for the future. If we let the BDP get away with this fraud in the coming 2024 elections they will do the same. The level of theft they carry out they have now taken into the scared space of election and have stolen them.”
He continued to say, “This is not about me, we must at some point have a commitment to something bigger than all of us and that is the democratic process of this country. We are faithful to democracy and we are loyal to peace and tranquility.”
On the question of alleged division within the UDC, the UDC leader said, “The UDC is united; united around two critical conditions, loyalty to democracy and democratic principles. There is no BNF and BCP. No! There is UDC, if you remember at the conference held at Baisago by the UDC there was a consideration of a merger of the parties in some shape or form so those will remain just as talks. The UDC is resilient.”
UDC managed to garner only 15 seats out of the 54 constituencies with the heaviest blow being the loss suffered by its leader, Boko to the ruling party.
Molebatsi calls for internal roads
Member of Parliament for Mmadinare, Molebatsi Molebatsi has decried lack of development in his area.
When responding to the State of the Nation Address, Molebatsi highlighted that although he appreciates government’s efforts in investing in infrastructural development projects across the country, Mmadinare constituency has been largely neglected and therefore in need of serious and urgent attention.
He pointed out that that the constituency was promised internal roads during NDP 8/DDP5 and now government is on NDP 11 and yet there is no sign of the promised internal roads.
“You can imagine such a big village with no internal roads. There are no taxi services because of the absence of internal roads. I humbly plead with the Minister of Local Government and Rural Development to consider including Mmadinare internal roads network and street lights in the current NDP 11 Mid – Term review,” Molebatse said.
Calling for a bridge in the village the MP pointed out that, “There are two rivers between Tobane and Tshokwe villages, being Motloutse and Molabe Rivers respectfully. The two rivers are less than 10kms apart. There is a bridge that crosses Motloutse and there is no bridge crossing Molabe River.”
He further highlighted that the river that crosses Motloutse will continue to serve no real purpose since once you crossed Motloutse you can’t cross Molabe River because there is no bridge crossing that particular river.
Molebatsi pleaded with the government to consider building a bridge on the long awaited Molabe River so that people could connect between the two villages during rainy seasons when the rivers a flooding.
“During rainy seasons, Tshokwe people get trapped on the other side of the river and don’t access the facilities like hospitals that are in Tobane, Selibe Phikwe and Mmadinare,” he pointed out.
Molebatsi however thanked the Ministry of Transport and Communication for having started the process of construction of the long-awaited road from Mmadinare to Robelela.
“The 20kms tarred road does wonders to the development of our constituency; it’s an alternative route to Zimbabwe,” the MP noted and went on to request that when the construction of the second phase of the remaining 20kms of the road starts, government should also include a connecting road to Tonota, joining the A1 highway.
“When the Kazungula border opens, we are going to have many trucks going to the north being diverted from Beitbridge and we need to create more route options in Botswana, ” Molebatsi said.
He also noted that since the opening of border posts in SPEDU region like Platjan, Zanzibar a need has risen to open more routes for tourists and truckers going to the North.
” The increased number of vehicles passing through the constituency will bring opportunities for truck stops, filling stations, motels, bed and breakfast businesses on their route, the MP noted.
Daughter -in- law from hell
DIVORCED WOMAN DEMANDS EX-MOTHER- IN- LAW’S HOUSE
A desperate divorcee has threatened to spoil her ex-mother in law’s Christmas by demanding that part of the old woman’s property be given to her to occupy.
Modiegi Mfolwe, 76, was this week left perplexed and flabbergasted when her irate ex daughter- in law, Sheila Mfolwe stormed into her yard with police and Mochudi land board officials in tow to stake a claim on her (Modiegi)’s residential plot.
Producing documents, which she claimed gave her a legal right to occupy the 4- bedroomed house in the back yard, Sheila successfully got cops to haul her old mother –in- law to the police station for questioning.
Disturbed and confused by what had transpired Modiegi said, “I do not share anything with this young woman. What I know is that not long after her divorce from my son in 2013 she once came to me to cry and beg that I allow her and her four children to occupy my back house because they had nowhere to go after their matrimonial home was sold in the divorce settlement. However, she disappeared for many years only for her to return to cause trouble with the backing of the Police and the Village Chief (Bana Sekai).”
Vowing that government officials will not intimidate her, the granny said, ” Because I have my own legitimate land ownership certificate of the yard from the landlord which gives me full rights to it I will not bow to her ridiculous demands and allow her to spoil my Christmas”
Sheila is the ex wife of David Mfolwe one of Modiegi’s two surviving sons.
David was reported to be outside the country on business when the fracas at his mom’s house ensued.
“My son needs to come back and put all this madness to an end because I did not offer part of my yard to this woman contrary to what she has told the officials. The affidavit, which she produced to prove that I gave her part of my plot is fake so what surprises me is that the officials are pushing to solve this matter fast before my son arrives back home but I am optimistic that they will not prevail against me,” she said.
Police officers, Department of Land Board officials and the village chief (Sekai) have already taken measurements of the section of the plot that was to be repossessed from the old woman and handed over to Sheila.
Efforts to source a comment from Sekai proved futile as he said he was in too much of a hurry to comment and asked to be followed to the Kgotla.
At the Kgotka Sekai shifted goal posts and said he had to make an urgent trip to Gaborone so he should be contacted on Wednesday morning instead.
However on Wednesday he said, “I am busy, I am in a middle of a case so I would suggest you just forgetting about this matter.
