NPF case postponed
The civil hearing in the infamous National Petroleum Fund case has been postponed to the second week of December
Bar breaking suspects kept behind bars
A gang of four habitual bar and house breaking suspects believed to have been terrorising Kweneng and Kgatleng areas, were this week remanded in custody by Molepolole Magistrate Raphael Ike.
The quartet of Mmoloki Motsiane (24), Lawrence Mogome (23), both from Bokaa ward Molepolole, Kebaabetswe Maragwane(27) from Lephepe village and 42-year-old David Legotsi of Borakalalo ward in Molepolole, between 21st and 23rd October, 2019 at Bokaa ward jointly broke into a house belonging to Onalenna Mogome and stole items including a set of 6 pots, blankets, TV set and others all amounting to P10 220-00.
On the first count, Maragwane who is cited in all the charges is said to have- together with Lerotsi broken into a bar at Moshaweng village and stole properties including a Rhino generator valued P6 500-00, black JVC television set valued P4 800-00 and various wines all amounting to P12 504-00.
Maragwane is also charged for breaking into Bula Bar at Shadishadi village and stealing a Deep freezer, Hunters Gold, Redds and other types of alcohol worth P11 028-00 on November 4th, 2019.
The suspects allegedly steal alcohol and sell it to other bar business owners.
They were found in possession of gloves and hard metal objects that they use for breaking doors and windows.
The prosecutor, Sergeant Bourman Batshid,i pleaded with the court to remand the accused in custody while they are still investigating the matters and looking for the other suspects who are still at large.
While all the accused persons pleaded not guilty and prayed to be released on bail, Magistrate Ike did not entertain their plea noting that the investigations were still at an infancy stage.
They will wait for 14 days more behind bars before next mention which has been scheduled for November 28th.
Dismissed cop says Motswaledi murder utterances were not directed at Khama
A Police officer who was dismissed from work has sought the High Court’s intervention after he was fired by Police Commissioner Keabetswe Makgophe for utterances he allegedly made against the then President, Ian Khama.
The officer, Desmond Mokgele, approached the court last year for a review application on the case.
The matter was heard before a Lobatse High Court last week Thursday.
Mokgele and another are accused of having at their work station at the Mabutsane Police station-near where the body of Botswana Movement for Democracy leader was found in a fatal car crash, uttered the words “Ian ke cross ya Leburu, Mosarwa le Mongwato. Le gone ba thula batho ka dikoloi, motho yo o bolaya batho ke ene a bolaileng Motswaledi. (‘Ian is a cross of a Boer, a San and a Mongwato and they knock down people with vehicles, he kills people and he is the one who killed Motswaledi’ or words to that effect).
According to the charge sheet, after uttering those words, a week later when confronted by their superiors, the two accused did not retreat.
On count two the charge sheet reads that “on 30th September 2014 at Mabutsane Police station acting jointly together in common purpose, both used disrespectful words to a police officer senior in rank to them whereby the following words were uttered to Mr Baatweng; ‘lepodisi le la kgotla lea tlwaela, rona re bo comrade ga oa rutega’.”
According to facts of the case, on October 6 2014 Mokgele and another were then suspended from work pending the outcome of the disciplinary hearing which was then set for November 26, 2014.
At the end of the disciplinary hearing Mokgele and his co-accused were convicted on both counts and the disciplinary board recommended to the Commissioner of Police Makgope that they pay a fine of P300 each on the first count for alleging that Khama is a killer and that he killed Motswaledi.
On the second count the two were fined P200 coupled with a written warning letter.
The Voice is further informed that on August 18th the following year the Commissioner of Police then upheld the conviction from the disciplinary board but went further and fired the two.
Mokgele and his co-accused then appealed their dismissal and their appeal was dismissed by the trial board.
On 17 July 2017 they approached the High Court for a condonation of late filing review, which was granted last year August 1st.
Last Thursday the case resumed at the Lobatse High Court Tomorrow in Lobatse High Court as Mokgele sought to be reinstated, arguing that the conviction and sentence by the disciplinary board had no legal basis.
He further argues that the Police did not fully disclose the names of the person he is alleged to have offended.
“The only reference to the name in the particulars of the offence is the word Ian. Therefore, when the witnesses testified that it referred to the former President of Botswana when the particulars do not disclose this fact is inadequate for purposes of conviction by the disciplinary board.”
“The same applies to reference in the particulars of the offence to motho yo o bolaya batho. There is no reference at all to the former President Ian Khama in the phrase,” he further argues.
Media wars
Gabz FM takes Mmegi, Jamali and Competition Authority to court
Local Private Radio Station, Gabz FM has instituted legal proceedings against Competition Authority (CA), Mmegi Newspaper and Universal House, a company which belongs to businessman, Seyed Jamali.
Gabz Fm’s reasons for taking the three entities to court emanates from the failure or reluctance by CA, which has been cited as the first respondent – to implement a February 2017 court decision, demanding that Jamali dispose off the 28.73 shares he acquired in Mmegi.
The background of the matter is that, in 2016, Jamali, through his company, Universal House (Pty) Limited, acquired a stake in Mmegi which consequently made him the single largest shareholder in the media house.
Mmegi on the other hand holds 17 percent shareholding in Gabz FM.
At the time Jamali made an acquisition of shares in Mmegi, he also owned shares in another private radio station, Duma FM, which is a director competitor of Gabz FM.
In his founding affidavit, Gabz FM director and Chairperson, Edward Komanyane says in essence this made Jamali to have cross ownership of two of the three private radio stations in the country.
In July 2016, Gabz FM wrote a letter to CA requesting it to investigate the transaction of shares by Jamali in Mmegi to determine whether the transaction was not competitive.
On the 17th of February 2017, CA made its decision on the matter and resolved not to approve the acquisition, which however had already occurred.
Since the transaction had already been implemented, the Authority directed Jamali and Mmegi to dispose off the 28.73 percent already acquired to an entity or person with no business ties to Jamali within a period of three months from the decision date.
This means the shares should have been disposed off on or before the 17th of May, 2017.
However, it is now more than 2 years since the deadline for the implementation of the court order, which compelled Gabz FM to approach the High Court to order the enforcement of the decision reached in 2017.
Gabz FM argues that the failure by CA to enforce its decision is prejudicing the radio station in the running of its business affairs because as long as the matter remains unresolved, Gabz FM has faced and will continue to face difficulties in obtaining credit facilities from financial institutions due to non-compliance with Know Your Customer (KYC) requirements.
Komanyane states that they have not received any update from CA since the 6th of September last year.
In responding to the radio station enquiry to give update on the implementation of the decision, CA had stated that it was not in position to divulge any information as it was still carrying out investigations on non-compliance.
As a result, Gabz FM has recently filed an application with the High Court to compel or direct CA to enforce its decision, alternatively that the court directs Mmegi and Jamali to dispose of the shares already acquired in Mmegi by Jamali to an entity or person(s) without business ties to the latter, within three months of making an order of court.
