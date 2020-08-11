The official launch of the Nyangabgwe Hill Arts Hub has been set for 29 August.

Scheduled to run from 2pm till late, the event marks the officially opening of the venue located in the foothills of the Ghetto’s most famous landmark.

“The event is one-of-a-kind in Francistown. This is the day we will be weighing ourselves to see if we are prepared for the Nyangabgwe Hill Cultural Festival in October. There will be entertainment by Banjo Mosele, Kamvuthu, Ntogwa Thobela and TjilenjeTjeNgwao,” explained the Arts Hub Administration Manager, Batanani Morapelo.

Organisers plan to invite the Minister of Youth Empowerment, Sport and Culture Development, Tumiso Rakgare as well as Corporate Heads of Departments.

Restaurants, courier shop, cocktail bar and campsite will be launched on the day.

A table of five will cost P5, 500.