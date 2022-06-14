Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Off-roaders revved up
Off-roaders revved up
TRIAL RUN: Organisers testing the terrain

Sports

Off-roaders revved up

By

Published

  • All systems go fo Lechana 260km Bush Race

Petrol heads and off-roaders are gearing up for a dust-filled weekend at the Lechana 260km Bush Race, slated for 17 – 19 June.

Starting some 30km north of Palapye along the A1 road, the one-of-a-kind motorsport event will see bikers and wheelers cover 130kms of tricky bush terrain twice in two days.

The circuit passes through villages such as: Lechana, Shalakwe, Mmantshadidi, Ditootso, Tshimoyapula, Mabaleapudi, Rancheng and Motolong.

The brainchild of Borvic Botswana (Pty) Ltd, the Bush Race is organised by a team of experienced local motorsport drivers and enthusiasts led by veteran broadcaster, Goabaone Rabantheng.

Off-roaders revved up

READY TO GO: Goabaone Rabantheng

It is an event accredited by Botswana Motorsport Association (BMA) as an amateur race and has been listed in the Botswana Tourism Organisation (BTO) calendar of events for the year.

Briefing the media recently, Rabantheng said Batswana hungers for motor sports events, as evidenced by the impressive interest and following The Toyota 1, 000KM Desert Race has enjoyed over the years.

Off-roaders revved up

MUDDY AFFAIR: Making a splash

“Botswana Police Services is from time to time inundated with incidents of unauthorised motor competitions which indicates a thirst that perhaps has not found enough legitimate outlets,” she noted.

Rabantheng is adamant sports tourism has the potential to attract high-yield visitors and repeat visitors to a destination, which ultimately creates opportunities to develop new infrastructure in the area.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“This includes public services, means of communications, public transport, and many others with the overall benefit to the local residents,” she said, expressing her gratitude to VW Auto House under their flagship VW Amarok for supporting the race.

She also thanked Sally’s Dairy Products and Morupule Coal Mine, who are the prize sponsors for the race.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You May Also Like

A base to build on A base to build on

Sports

A base to build on

Battling Zebras hold Tunisia in Ghetto After falling to a narrow midweek loss in Libya, the Zebras bounced back in fine style on Sunday,...

14 hours ago
The wait goes on! The wait goes on!

News

The wait goes on!

Struggling associations yet to receive grants Notoriously cash-strapped at the best of times, Botswana’s National Sport Associations (NSAs) find their begging bowls emptier than...

15 hours ago
A boost for Birmingham A boost for Birmingham

Sports

A boost for Birmingham

Team BW get five extra Commonwealth slots With the countdown to the Commonwealth Games now down to weeks rather than months, Botswana have received...

15 hours ago
‘We will attack!’ ‘We will attack!’

Sports

‘We will attack!’

Mpote promises fire in Francistown Zebras coach, Teenage Mpote has promised supporters an attacking game on Sunday when the national team come up against...

07/06/2022
No May day Joy for Netball No May day Joy for Netball

Sports

No May day Joy for Netball

BONA now targeting 18th June for league return Back in March, Lucara Botswana threw local netball a much-needed life jacket, pumping P300,000 into the...

07/06/2022
The fantastic 4 Poised for more The fantastic 4 Poised for more

Sports

The fantastic 4 Poised for more

The foreign legion As domestic leagues around the world enter the off-season, the transfer market once again comes alive with speculation of possible transfers,...

07/06/2022
Shootout in the South Shootout in the South

Sports

Shootout in the South

Southern title to be decided on final day as Magosi and Ghosts level on points After 21 league games, 1, 890 minutes of football...

07/06/2022
One foot in the grave One foot in the grave

Sports

One foot in the grave

Stars shoot Tafic closer to the abyss Tafic slumped to a spineless defeat against fellow Francistown side, Calendar Stars on Saturday, out-fought in the...

31/05/2022
Advertisement

Copyright © 2020 The Voice Newspaper Botswana