Officer Olopeng’s remains finally laid to rest
The remains of police officer, Shadreck Olopeng, who went missing for almost four years, were this week laid to rest at his home village, Bobonong.
The 48-year-old Sergeant was a post commander at Moremi village and was last seen on the 29th of March 2016.
His remains were found near Lepokole hill last year July.
It is alleged his wallet and identity cards were discovered at the scene.
The officer from Mabumahibidu ward in Bobonong was on a two-day leave when he mysteriously disappeared.
It is alleged his colleagues became suspicious after he failed to report for duty and he was last seen at Bobonong mall on his way to his police post.
Bobonong Police Station commander, Superintendent Paul Seoko told The Voice Online that it took time to bury his remains as the forensic department was still doing their investigations.
He said the DNA test confirmed his identity. “It took time because the remains were discovered after almost four years. The investigations are continuing to establish what could have caused his death. We suspect foul play but no one has been arrested yet. We still appeal to the public to assist with any information that might be of use in this case,” said Seoko.
Family of the deceased suspected he may have been murdered by criminals.
A few days before his disappearance the officer is said to have arrested a syndicate of cattle rustlers at Goo Moremi village.
