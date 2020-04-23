Okavango villages prepare for flooding

North West District has issued a warning of imminent flooding along the Okavango Delta, which is likely to affect homesteads in some villages.

On Tuesday, the District Commissioner (DC), Keolopile Leipego reported that he was in Kauxwi, where water had risen beyond the riverbanks and was steadily creeping towards numerous homes.

“Right now the water has not reached the homesteads. But it is important for everyone to get ready and prepare for possible floods. The water is coming in too heavy and we are expecting floods to reach the people anytime,” stressed Leipego.

The DC and his team drove to Shakawe area on Tuesday morning to assess the situation following reports of looming floods that may leave many people homeless.

Although the area has been crying out for water, the timing could not be worse as the country battles to keep its people in lockdown amid the fight against coronavirus.

CONCERNED: Leipego

“At the moment I cannot really make a general report of the situation because we are yet to visit other areas including Ikoga, Etsha 13 and others,” the DC further explained.

The water that is flooding the Okavango Delta originates from the Angolan highlands and has been rising steadily in the Mohembo area since December.

The Water and Sanitation department has made repeated assurances that the water will reach Thamalakane River by the end of April or early May at the latest.

Last year, the water dried up a few kilometres before reaching Thamalakane due to low rainfall in Angola.