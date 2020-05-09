News
Okavango Voice
Okavango Voice The water has reached Matlapana and it is only 2 kilometers away from Thamalakane. The water is expected to reach the river by tomorrow.. Video courtesy of Botswana Tourism organisationPosted by The Voice Newspaper Botswana on Friday, 8 May 2020
The water has reached Matlapana and it is only 2 kilometers away from Thamalakane. The water is expected to reach the river by tomorrow. (Video courtesy of Botswana Tourism organisation)
News
FNBB Donates to law enforcement officers
On Wednesday, the First National Bank of Botswana (FNBB) dipped into the well of generosity, donating 10, 000 bottles of water to law enforcement officers in Maun.
Speaking at the handing-over ceremony, FNB Maun Branch Manager, Kelebogile Disang, explained the gesture was part of the bank’s efforts to help in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.
“The police and the Botswana Defence Force are some of the people at the forefront in this battle against Covid-19. We therefore found a need to heed the government’s plea and assist with whatever we can,” noted Disang.
Additionally, as a way of supporting local businesses, Disang revealed the water was purchased from a local, youth-owned enterprise.
Receiving the donation on behalf of the men and women in blue and green, Maun Base Commander, Major Boikanyo Kelebeng expressed his gratitude to the FNBB Foundation for giving back to the community.
“Law enforcement officers are crucial in the fight against Covid-19. They ensure that the people comply with stipulated regulations and ensure the public’s safety in general,” stated Kelebeng.
“We will quench our thirst with this during our patrols and roadblocks,” continued the Commander.
The FNBB Foundation has already made similar donations in Gaborone and Selebi-Phikwe.
In total, the bank has contributed P10 million in support of government’s Coronavirus interventions. This includes P5 million donated directly to the Covid-19 Relief Fund and a further P5 million as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility.
News
Tonota police keeping the peace
297 ARRESTS FOR COVID-19 BREACHES SINCE LOCKDOWN BEGAN
Since the lockdown began on the 3 April, 297 people have been arrested in Tonota for breaching Covid-19 restrictions.
Speaking to The Voice on Thursday, Tonota Station Commander, Oteng Ngada, described the figure as respectable.
“30 were arrested for selling traditional brew while 267 failed to comply with the restriction of movement during lockdown,” revealed the police boss.
‘They made traditional brews like setopoti, kgadi, power and filled it in 20 litre buckets. Clients would then come and collect their drinks. They were arrested in Tonota and surrounding areas, including cattleposts,” he added.
Ngada explained that those caught selling brew were each charged P1, 000 – a fine which 29 of the offenders have paid with the outstanding one waiting to appear in court.
“Those who were moving around without permits were charged from 1, 000 Pula upwards, with only 18 paying. The 249 who did not pay will be taken to court,” continued the top cop.
“In a nutshell, I can say lockdown was controllable even though there were those violating the rules here and there. Overall assessment: it went well!” declared Ngada.
Sponsored ads
Okavango Voice
FNBB Donates to law enforcement officers
Tonota police keeping the peace
Girl, 11, driven to suicide by fear of school
Jilted boyfriend accused of poisoning family food
Francistown Mayor absolved of corruption
Saleshando to move motion on rent subsidy
Burnt to death
Illegal sanitizer manufacturers granted bail
We needed more time- Saleshando
“Please give us food”
Punching for redemption
United by common problems
Wilderness Safaris give back to Okavango community
Motswana – American travel star lockdown diary
Cops get court grilling
Vee’s testing surprise
FINALLY: National arts council in the offing
Sereetsi raises over P10K from live session
Celeb edition with Larona Sehurutshi
Vee’s testing surprise
Jilted boyfriend accused of poisoning family food
We needed more time- Saleshando
Illegal sanitizer manufacturers granted bail
Burnt to death
Saleshando to move motion on rent subsidy
United by common problems
“Please give us food”
Punching for redemption
Francistown Mayor absolved of corruption
Jwaneng town mayor wins COVID -19 tender
Wilderness Safaris give back to Okavango community
Cops get court grilling
Girl, 11, driven to suicide by fear of school
Motswana – American travel star lockdown diary
Boy, 16, nabbed for car theft
Celeb edition with Larona Sehurutshi
Mascom’s matriarch
De Beers inactivity Spells local Gloom
A happy sting in the tail
Okavango Voice
Court Diary 30.04.20
The Voice Today – 1st April 2020
Botswana confirms four (4) cases of Covid-19
STATEMENT BY HIS EXCELLENCY DR. MOKGWEETSI E.K. MASISI PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF BOTSWANA
HOW DOES IT FEEL: Episode 12
Botswana’s Preparedness regarding Covid-19 (CORONA VIRUS)
Research now big business and influencer
`How does it feel’ Episode 10
THE VOICE TODAY (17.02.20)
That’s murder, not ‘balls’ defense– court tells convict
BURS raid car dealers
SDA factional wars reach High Court
Diary of a cancer survivor
MP calls for arrest of ex VDC members
Nata/Gweta
(SONA) Climate change
Trade union leaders explain the fall out between BOFEPUSU and UDC
NPF case postponed
Botlogile Tshireletso – Political Journey
Trending
-
News3 days ago
Jilted boyfriend accused of poisoning family food
-
News4 days ago
Burnt to death
-
News4 days ago
Saleshando to move motion on rent subsidy
-
News3 days ago
Francistown Mayor absolved of corruption
-
News1 day ago
Girl, 11, driven to suicide by fear of school
-
News13 hours ago
Tonota police keeping the peace
-
News13 hours ago
FNBB Donates to law enforcement officers