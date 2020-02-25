News
Old wenela miners owed millions
Moswaanane calls on govt to help old miners get paid
Francitown West Member of Parliament Ignatious Moswaane has called on the Botswana government to have a clear position on how to help hundreds of Batswana who worked in the South African gold mines.
In 1936 Witwatersrand Native Labour Association (WENELA) set up base in Francistown as a recruiting agency for migrant workers in desperate need of employment in the gold mines of South Africa.
The agency however collapsed in 1974 after a Blantyre bound WENELA plane DC4 Skymaster carrying Malawian miners crashed killing most of the passengers.
“It was a sad ending to a system that had contributed immensely to the growth of Francistown,” said Julia Mathumo whose father Benjamin Mathumo worked for WENELA as an Administration Secretary.
The 80-year- old Mathumo laments that while other businesses like Haskins paid employment benefits to their staff, those who worked for WENELA were abandoned by their white employers following the collapse of the agency.
Mathumo paints a sad story of a working force that was denied their dues after working for many years creating wealth for the employer.
“Sadly no one fought in their corner. WENELA just closed and that was it,” she said, her anger and disappointment written all over her face.
While she appreciates the positive impact that WENELA had in the second city, Mathumo is also of the view that the agency robbed Francistown residents of their independence.
“I’m of the view that WENELA disenfranchised the way Batswana lived. Our parents made traditional beer to pay for school fees. We had what we called tickets (permits), which allowed us to sell but this was taken away from our parents,” cried Mathumo.
She said if it was not for WENELA, a lot of Batswana could have grown to be biggest entrepreneurs in the region.
“Ratshosa family owned a complex and Mimosa Hotel, and there were three other hotels owned by native Francistowners whose businesses suffered due to the discriminatory legislation passed by the white elite,” she said.
Mathumo said WENELA left a permanent scar in Francistown which includes the forced relocation of blacks.
“Our structures were demolished at no compensation,” she said.
“The biggest tragedy however is that many who worked for WENELA never received any benefits upon its closure and today they’re all wallowing in poverty.” said Mathumo.
“It’s so sad, Botswana was simply a bridge that WENELA used,” she said.
In his remarks MP Moswaane said there’re challenges in trying to help the desperate old miners, who may be owed money by the South African government.
“What is needed is for Botswana to approach the South African government and ask for data to trace our citizens who worked in the gold mines. Southafrica has all the records,” Moswaane said.
The Francistown legislator said he has personally assisted two miners, one in Tonota and another in Molepolole who eventually received their money.
“All that is needed is to make contact. It’s a strenuous process because most of the old miners didn’t have Identification Cards (Omang) nor Postal Address, so tracing them is a big challenge,” he said.
The MP said a radio programme or periodic publication of names of the old miners on the Daily News could help many who have long given up hope.
“Some are sick and should be paid benefits accrued during their service,” he said.
The WENELA situation is not unique to Botswana, in Zimbabwe over 8000 old miners are to be paid their dues in a settlement worth R5billion.
Ex WENELA Miners Association of Zimbabwe’s lawyers received the historic settlement in 2016, after it was approved by the Gauteng High Court last year in July.
News
66th Y-Care pre walk at Marokolwane farms
The Y-Care team in association with The Voice took on a 20km walk at Marokolwane Farms in honour of the late Mrs Beata Kasale-Kabango this past weekend.
News
Thieves rob BFA offices and Cricket Club
Central Police Station (CPS) are investigating a case in which thieves broke into Botswana Football Association (BFA) office early last Thursday morning.
Station Commander, Superintendent Mothusi Phadi, says they have not made any arrest in connection with the break in and theft.
He said according to two night watchmen who were on duty, they were attacked by a group of eight men who beat them up and tied their hands and legs before breaking into the office.
He said their preliminary investigations indicate that a Canon camera and a mobile phone, all worth P15 000 were stolen.
“We received a report around 4am on Thursday. When the police arrived at the scene, they found the security officers’ two dogs dead. We suspect they were poisoned during the attack of the officers because we found a piece of meat and the dogs had some white foam coming out of their mouth. The security officers were taken to the hospital to be treated for trauma and they have since been released,” said Phadi
The Station Commander said there was also a break in at the Cricket club and they believe that after hitting the BFA offices, the culprits broke into the bar and stole alcohol beverages of an undisclosed amount.
Phadi said investigations were still ongoing and that they are yet to make any arrest.
Entertainment
Young Author Pens Kofi Annan tribute
Freelance journalist and acclaimed local author, 26-year-old Khumoetsile Magonare has published a book titled ‘Kofi Annan, An African Dream’.
The book is a fitting tribute to the former United Nations Secretary General and tells the story of his life, leadership and quotes that inspired the world.
The Ghanaian diplomat, a co-recipient of the 2001 Nobel Peace Prize, passed away at the age of 80 back in August 2018.
Devastated by his death, the young author managed to find productivity in her pain.
“I was mourning as the rest of the world but developed an inspiration which became a dream during the grieving period. I took my diary and wrote down the idea and that is how this book came up,” explained the Pitsane native in a brief interview with Voice Entertainment.
Khumoetsile, as the wordsmith is widely known, described Kofi Annan’s quotes as a living testimony to the life he lead.
“He was an example to all and his quotes emphasise his faith in the youth. He believed in the minds and existence of young people to make a change.”
One of the quotes chronicled in the book reads, “Literacy is the road to human progress and the means through which every man, woman and child can realise his or her full potential.”
Another quote that stands out is, ‘We are not only responsible for each others security. We are also in some measure responsible for each others welfare.’
“This is a book anyone can pick up in the morning and flip open on any page while taking a cup of coffee. It’s a must have for motivation,” stressed Khumoetsile whose previous work includes ‘A Pillar of Hope’ as well as co-authoring ‘The Reality Check’ with Nlingi Simon.
“Apart from writing books I am the founder and host of ‘The Truth With Khumo’ which is found online or on Facebook,” continued the creative, whose prowess with the pen is matched by her mastery of the spoken word.
Retailing for P200, ‘Kofi Annan, An African Dream’ is set to hit local bookshops by the end of the month.